Imagine Owning Reliance Industrial Infrastructure (NSE:RIIL) And Wondering If The 44% Share Price Slide Is Justified

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (NSE:RIIL) share price has gained 28% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 44%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

View our latest analysis for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Reliance Industrial Infrastructure's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 17% per year. The share price decline of 11% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline. The high P/E ratio of 48.62 suggests that shareholders believe earnings will grow in the years ahead.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:RIIL Past and Future Earnings, November 7th 2019 More

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure the TSR over the last 5 years was -41%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Reliance Industrial Infrastructure had a tough year, with a total loss of 14% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 7.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Reliance Industrial Infrastructure scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.