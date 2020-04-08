Imagine Owning RomReal (OB:ROM) And Wondering If The 48% Share Price Slide Is Justified

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term RomReal Limited (OB:ROM) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 48% in three years, versus a market return of about 5.1%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 22% in the same period.

With just €161,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers RomReal to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. Investors will be hoping that RomReal can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

When it last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, RomReal could boast a strong position, with cash in excess of all liabilities of €1.9m. This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. But with the share price diving 20% per year, over 3 years , it could be that the price was previously too hyped up. You can see in the image below, how RomReal's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

While it's certainly disappointing to see that RomReal shares lost 13% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 18%. Given the total loss of 1.6% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that RomReal is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

