Imagine Owning Seluxit (CPH:SLXIT) And Wondering If The 25% Share Price Slide Is Justified

Seluxit A/S (CPH:SLXIT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 25% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Seluxit wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Seluxit grew its revenue by 180% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 25% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

While Seluxit shareholders are down 25% for the year, the market itself is up 10.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 8.5%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Seluxit that you should be aware of.

