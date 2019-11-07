Imagine Owning Setubandhan Infrastructure (NSE:SETUINFRA) And Trying To Stomach The 87% Share Price Drop

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited (NSE:SETUINFRA), who have seen the share price tank a massive 87% over a three year period. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 67% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 33% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

While Setubandhan Infrastructure made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last three years, Setubandhan Infrastructure saw its revenue grow by 11% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it seems unlikely the 49% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NSEI:SETUINFRA Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Setubandhan Infrastructure shareholders are down 67% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

