Imagine Owning Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) And Trying To Stomach The 90% Share Price Drop

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 90% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 74% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 54% in the last three months.

Because Syrah Resources is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Syrah Resources saw its revenue increase by 72% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 36% each year, in the same time period. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Syrah Resources will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Investors in Syrah Resources had a tough year, with a total loss of 74%, against a market gain of about 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 35% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

