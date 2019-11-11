Imagine Owning Thelloy Development Group (HKG:1546) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Thelloy Development Group Limited (HKG:1546) share price slid 16% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 7.3%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 3.8% higher than it was three years ago. It's down 16% in about a quarter.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Thelloy Development Group had to report a 39% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 16% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Thelloy Development Group, it has a TSR of -8.7% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Thelloy Development Group shareholders took a loss of 8.7% , including dividends . In contrast the market gained about 7.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 6.5% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Before forming an opinion on Thelloy Development Group you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

