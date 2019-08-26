Imagine Owning Thiz Technology Group (HKG:8119) While The Price Tanked 65%

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of Thiz Technology Group Limited (HKG:8119) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 65% in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 41% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Thiz Technology Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Thiz Technology Group saw its revenue grow by 77% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 30% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Thiz Technology Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

While the broader market lost about 7.2% in the twelve months, Thiz Technology Group shareholders did even worse, losing 41%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You could get a better understanding of Thiz Technology Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

