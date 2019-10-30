Imagine Owning Visioneering Technologies (ASX:VTI) While The Price Tanked 64%

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX:VTI) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 64%. Visioneering Technologies hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. On top of that, the share price is down 18% in the last week.

Given that Visioneering Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Visioneering Technologies saw its revenue grow by 133%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 64%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Visioneering Technologies will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

While Visioneering Technologies shareholders are down 64% for the year, the market itself is up 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 6.5%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

