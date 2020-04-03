Imagine Owning Vistar Holdings (HKG:8535) While The Price Tanked 56%

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Vistar Holdings Limited (HKG:8535) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 56% in that time. Because Vistar Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 16% in the same period.

View our latest analysis for Vistar Holdings

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Vistar Holdings reported an EPS drop of 67% for the last year. The share price fall of 56% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:8535 Past and Future Earnings April 3rd 2020 More

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Vistar Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 56% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 13% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Vistar Holdings you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.