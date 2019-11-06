Imagine Owning Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings (HKG:897) And Trying To Stomach The 89% Share Price Drop

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (HKG:897) share price up 20% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 89% in that time. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The revenue decline of 1.7% isn't too bad. But it's quite possible the market had expected better; a closer look at the revenue trends might explain the pessimism.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 33% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Is Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

