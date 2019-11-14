Imagine Owning Yat Sing Holdings (HKG:3708) And Trying To Stomach The 83% Share Price Drop

Yat Sing Holdings Limited (HKG:3708) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 62% in the last week. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 83% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Yat Sing Holdings saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

Yat Sing Holdings shareholders are down 40% for the year, but the broader market is up 3.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 44% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

