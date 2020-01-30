Imagine Owning Zicom Group (ASX:ZGL) While The Price Tanked 63%

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the Zicom Group Limited (ASX:ZGL) share price dropped 63% over five years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Zicom Group became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 8.3% per year is viewed as evidence that Zicom Group is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Zicom Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Zicom Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 60%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Zicom Group shareholders gained a total return of 19% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 17% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zicom Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Zicom Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

