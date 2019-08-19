Can You Imagine How Palatin Technologies's (NYSEMKT:PTN) Shareholders Feel About The 80% Share Price Increase?

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PTN) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 40% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 80%: better than the market.

Given that Palatin Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Palatin Technologies has grown its revenue at 21% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 22% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Palatin Technologies on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

AMEX:PTN Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Palatin Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Palatin Technologies shareholders are down 3.1% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

