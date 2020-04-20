Can You Imagine How Pipeline Engineering Holding's (HKG:1865) Shareholders Feel About The 52% Share Price Increase?

Pipeline Engineering Holding Limited (HKG:1865) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 52%.

We don't think that Pipeline Engineering Holding's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year Pipeline Engineering Holding saw its revenue grow by 13%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 52% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Pipeline Engineering Holding shareholders have gained 52% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 13% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pipeline Engineering Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Pipeline Engineering Holding (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

