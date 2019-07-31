Can You Imagine How Renaissance Gold's (CVE:REN) Shareholders Feel About The 40% Share Price Increase?

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Renaissance Gold Inc. (CVE:REN) share price is up 40% in the last year, clearly besting than the market return of around -2.7% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 34% lower than it was three years ago.

See our latest analysis for Renaissance Gold

Renaissance Gold hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, investors may be hoping that Renaissance Gold finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

Renaissance Gold had cash in excess of all liabilities of CA$2.5m when it last reported (March 2019). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price up 40% in the last year, the market is seems hopeful about the potential, despite the cash burn. You can see in the image below, how Renaissance Gold's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Renaissance Gold's cash levels have changed over time.

TSXV:REN Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Renaissance Gold's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Renaissance Gold hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 40% exceeds its share price return of 40%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Renaissance Gold shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 21% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.