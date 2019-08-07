Can You Imagine How Seafire's (STO:SEAF) Shareholders Feel About The 25% Share Price Increase?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Seafire AB (publ) (STO:SEAF) share price is up 25% in the last year, clearly besting than the market return of around -2.1% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Seafire hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Seafire isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Seafire grew its revenue by 217% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 25% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Seafire. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

OM:SEAF Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Seafire shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 25% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 51% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. You could get a better understanding of Seafire's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

