E79 Resources Retains Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. E79 and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

The agreement is for an open-ended term of at least three months which may be terminated on 30 days' notice. Following the initial three-month term, the fee for the market making services is $5,000 monthly.

About E79 Resources Corp.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for Fosterville-type mineralization at its Beaufort and Myrtleford properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the vast majority of past exploration stopped at the water table. The Company continues to evaluate corporate development opportunities in the underexplored and prolific Victorian Goldfields.

Rory Quinn
President and Chief Executive Officer
E79 Resources Corp.

Email: info@E79resources.com

Website: www.E79resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although E79 believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to close on its purposed purchase of E79 Resources Pty Ltd., raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

