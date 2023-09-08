ImagineIF Foundation taps Sara Busse as executive director

Sep. 8—ImagineIF Foundation Board President Sara Busse on Thursday accepted the position of executive director at the nonprofit, which acts as the main fundraising partner of ImagineIF Libraries.

Busse has been representing the organization at ImagineIF Board of Trustees meetings since former Executive Director Adam Tunnell left in April. At the time, Tunnell did not respond to requests for comment about his resignation. He stepped into the role in April 2022 after serving on the board for three years.

Busse made the announcement of her ascension via a Sept. 7 press release issued by the foundation. Board Vice President Hilary Devlin will take over as the body's president.

Busse said she is taking the helm of the current capital campaign for a new Bigfork branch. The organization has raised $770,000 since relaunching the campaign in July after a reevaluation of construction costs.

To date, the project has raised $1.87 million of the $3.2 million campaign and the foundation plans to break ground on the renovation this fall, according to their release.

She said in her three-and-a-half years on the board, she has seen many challenges and opportunities.

"What I am most proud of is navigating the past year with the current board and coming to a singular focus we all agree on — no matter what, our communities deserve excellent libraries to gather, learn and grow together," Busse said in the release.

