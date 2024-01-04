Imam killed in Newark was a prayer leader for his mosque

Hassan Sharif, the imam of Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque in Newark, died Wednesday afternoon from gunshot wounds he sustained after morning prayer.

The motive is unknown at this time, however, Sharif, recently elected as resident imam, was attacked several months ago outside the mosque, also after morning prayers. In that incident, he wrestled the gun away from the suspect, who ran and was not caught, Wahy-ud Deen Shareef told NorthJersey.com.

What is an imam?

Imam, (pronounced “ih-mom”) is a prayer leader and Muslim religious leader. An imam may also function as a spiritual adviser and expert in Islamic law.

What is Islam?

Islam, which means submission to Allah (God), is the world’s second largest religion. It has five pillars: prayer, fasting, charity, pilgrimage to Mecca, and testifying on the oneness of Allah and the prophethood of Mohammad. Islam is comprised of two major sects, Sunnis (85% of Muslims globally) and Shia (15%), and several other smaller sects, according to FEMA.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: What is an imam? What is Islam?