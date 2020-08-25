Imam quits mosque to join police as he attempts to inspire young Muslims to walk the beat

PC Emad Choudhury quit his job at a mosque and joined West Midlands Police in a bid to divert young Muslims away from a life of crime and gang culture - West Midlands Police/West Midlands Police

AN IMAM has told how he quit his job at a mosque for a front-line police role to inspire young Muslims to walk the beat.

Emad Choudhury, 29, worked for five years at the Bahu Trust mosque in Balsall Heath, Birmingham before becoming the first imam to to be enlisted into West Midlands Police when he joined in 2018.

He is now part of a specialist police unit engaged in tackling knife crime and youth violence and runs a scheme called Empowering Futures which works with 16 to 19-year-olds considered at risk of being drawn into crime.

Mr Choudhury, who still delivers prayers at the Bahu Trust, said: "Police values are the same as my religion...

"It boils down to being a good person, having a good heart and caring for people.

PC Emad Choudhury giving prayers at the Bahu Trust mosque - West Midlands Police/West Midlands Police

"It's something I'm really passionate about. Too many children, including some oo ren, from my home in Sparkbrook, are being killed and lives ruined through knife crime."

The officer said his work in the community has helped him break down barriers at Empowering Futures.

He added: "Many of them belong to a boxing club and now they've asked the local inspector to present awards at their end of season event. That's how far we've come."

This year the Bahu Trust won a United Nations Safer Cities Award for a video that told the story of two Muslim mothers affected by knife crime which was scripted by Mr Choudhury."