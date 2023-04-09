Imam stabbed during prayers at South Paterson Omar Mosque

PATERSON — The imam of a prominent Paterson mosque was stabbed just before 6 a.m. on Sunday as he led his congregation in morning prayers, officials said.

Around 200 people were attending prayers at the time of the attack, which happened as the prayer session began. The attacker was quickly restrained by other worshippers at the Omar Mosque on Getty Avenue in South Paterson, officials said.

At a press conference given at the mosque, officials said the attacker was not a member of the congregation but had been there before.

The suspect’s name had not been released as of noon on Sunday. Authorities have not said what they believe prompted the stabbing.

Paterson: Attorney general starts retraining Paterson police force

The imam, Sayed Elnakib, was in stable condition at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, officials said. Elnakib was stabbed twice in the back, officials said at the press conference.

Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Sunday morning that he expected charges would be filed against the suspected attacker later in the day.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the stabbing incident that took place during prayer at Omar’s mosque earlier this morning, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragic event,” said Councilman Al Abdelaziz, who represents the city’s 6th Ward, where the attack happened.

The mosque is expected to remain open with extra security precautions. Several Passaic County Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen at the scene.

“While it is unclear what motivated the attacker, there is no justification for violence of any kind, especially in a sacred space,” Abdelaziz said. “I am relieved to hear that Imam Sayed Elnakib is in stable condition and wish him a full and speedy recovery. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.

“As a community, it is important that we come together to support one another and denounce all forms of hate and violence,” continued Abdelaziz. “I encourage everyone to reach out to each other for comfort and support, and to work towards creating a safe and welcoming environment for all who enter your mosque. I am confident that with love, understanding, and respect, our entire community will come out of this stronger than ever.”

Story continues

Mayor Andre Sayegh said he visited the imam in the hospital. The mayor said he appreciated “the immediate apprehension of his assailant.”

The mosque incident took place just a day after the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey called for a probe of a vandalism incident at Dr. Hani Awadallah School in South Paterson. Someone used “an unknown dark substance” to blot out the “Allah” portion of the school name, the Islamic group said. Allah is the Arabic word for God.

“While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown, the smearing of the word ‘Allah’ in Dr. Awadallah’s name is apparently intentional, with the remainder of the sign left untouched, making an immediate hate crime investigation into this incident necessary,” said CAIR-NJ.

The organization said there were 152 complaints about anti-Muslim incidents in New Jersey in 2022, the highest number since such statistics were tracked.

“Over the years, our records have shown that complaints increase around and during Ramadan, in part because Muslims are more visible and take up more space — physically and metaphorically,” CAIR-NJ said. “This upward trend of complaints of anti-Muslim incidents is wholly unacceptable.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: South Paterson NJ imam stabbed during prayers at Omar Mosque