Iman Shumpert explains how Steph Curry changed the literal fundamentals of the NBA

Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun, who was the main return for the Texas Rangers when they traded All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish five years ago. Calhoun was traded by Texas to the Giants for Steven Duggar on Thursday in a swap of outfielders who both bat left-handed and throw right-handed. It will be a homecoming for Calhoun, who requested a trade a couple of days after being sent to the minors by the Rangers on May 1.