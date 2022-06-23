Iman Shumpert explains how Steph Curry changed the literal fundamentals of the NBA
Iman Shumpert joined Sports Seriously and explained to Mackenzie Salmon how Steph Curry changed the way offenses are fundamentally run in the NBA.
Two versions of Omicron appear on their way to becoming the dominant varieties of coronavirus circulating in the U.S.
Earlier this week it was reported that the Brooklyn Nets would be interested in pursuing PJ Tucker in NBA free agency.
The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun, who was the main return for the Texas Rangers when they traded All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish five years ago. Calhoun was traded by Texas to the Giants for Steven Duggar on Thursday in a swap of outfielders who both bat left-handed and throw right-handed. It will be a homecoming for Calhoun, who requested a trade a couple of days after being sent to the minors by the Rangers on May 1.
This year’s draft marks the 35th anniversary of the point guard’s entry into the league. It’s easy to forget just how good a player he was
The Kings could be in the mix for the Suns' big man.
You probably know which team is on top, but where do things line up from there? #B1G
Sources have also said the Sixers are looking to make a three-team trade that could involve Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick to create space. Sources have said the Sixers are attempting to trade Tobias Harris, but they are having a tough time ...
If the Warriors don't end up trading the No. 28 pick, one report claims that they would be interested in these three draft prospects.
How much has Saquon Barkley potentially lost in the recent Bitcoin dive?
A woman in Japan has been arrested and charged for mixing human feces into a school lunch. A 20-year-old employee at a public school in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, has been arrested and charged with fraudulent obstruction of business on June 13 for mixing human feces into a side dish of the school lunch. The mixture of human excrement into the school lunch was discovered on Oct. 8, 2021, when the school principal taste-tested the day’s meal in advance.
Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also […]
In 2005, Pacman Jones and Chris Henry (pictured) left West Virginia University and entered the draft. Both arrived in the NFL with real questions about their off-field behavior, Jones in Tennessee and Henry in Cincinnati. The fears came to fruition. Two years after they were drafted, Jones and Henry emerged as the faces of a [more]
They've been dating for two years.
Coinbase laid off 18% of its staff, or roughly 1,100 people, in June. Other financial tech companies to slash headcount include Robinhood and Better.
After six men who have sex with men were reported dead from a meningococcal outbreak in Florida, the CDC is urging others to get a vaccination.
Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl was highly critical of 2022 NBA Draft prospect Chet Holmgren and compared him to 76er Shawn Bradley.
A massive inferno in the guts of Synagro’s 80-acre pit of waste is sparking mass complaints of new health problems, animal deaths and noxious air.
The new release includes two physical art prints, available on the BAYC website, as well as two digital NFTs that will auctioned on OpenSea
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Thursday's NBA Draft event.
Mackenzie Salmon and Analis Bailey debate if Steph Curry has already locked up a spot as a top ten all-time NBA player after winning his 4th ring.