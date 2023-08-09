Imani Roberson’s brother-in-law arrested for allegedly helping husband dispose of her body

A second person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Georgia mother of four Imani Roberson.

Ms Roberson's body was found by Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies approximately two weeks after she disappeared.

Cedarius Glaze, her brother-in-law was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with helping to hide her body, according to the sheriff's office.

Mr Glaze, 28, is the brother of Ms Roberson's husband, Donell Anderson, who was also arrested and charged with felony murder of his wife.

Mr Anderson has also been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.

Shortly after Mr Anderson was arrested, the sheriff's office announced another arrest was pending.

Ms Roberson was last seen on 16 July in Conyers after she left her mother's house, where she and her four children were having dinner.

Imani Roberson, a Georgia mother-of-four who was allegedly killed by her husband, according to police (Roberson Family provided photo)

She returned home with two of the children that night. The next day Ms Roberson's mother called her several times, but received no answer. When she visited Ms Roberson's house, she did not find her, and later filed a missing person's report with the police.

Ms Roberson's car was eventually found torched and in pieces near Atlanta, approximately 24 miles from her home.

Cedarius Glaze, 28, was arrested and charged with helping to hide the body of his sister-in-law (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

The family provided photos of the scene with WXIA in Atlanta, which showed charred pieces of vehicle strewn on the ground.

“When I couldn’t reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong,” Clarine Andujar-White, Ms Roberson's mother, said.

She said when her body was located, the family's "worst fears were confirmed."

Ms Roberson's father was emotional during a press conference, revealing that his daughter was the "third child I've lost to the state of Georgia."

"I've seen all I can see," he said. "Three of my babies gone."