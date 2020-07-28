    Advertisement

    Imax: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $26 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

    The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10 million.

    Imax shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.56, a decrease of 42% in the last 12 months.

