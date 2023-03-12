IMAX CEO on new board members: We made 'a concerted effort' to find diverse candidates

2
Luke Carberry Mogan
·4 min read

IMAX (IMAX) has appointed two new members to its board of directors — veteran producer Gail Berman and Reddit COO Jen Wong — raising the number of board seats held by women to three.

"I think we've done a really good job of diversifying our company and our management," IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "I think we've done a less good job at diversifying our board. So we actually went out, and we made a concerted effort to say we want more diverse candidates. But instead of finding one, we found two."

Gail Berman, who was formerly president of Paramount and now serves as the CEO of Jackal Group, was named one of Forbes's Most Powerful Women in 2005. Her appointment to IMAX's board comes ahead of the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, where she has been nominated in the Best Picture category for her role as a producer for "Elvis."

From left, nominee Nate Moore, Gail Berman and Jonathan Wang speaks at the 34th Annual Breakfast with the PGA Awards Nominees at Skirball Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images)
From left, nominee Nate Moore, Gail Berman and Jonathan Wang speaks at the 34th Annual Breakfast with the PGA Awards Nominees at Skirball Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images)

"I think she could bring a lot of expertise to our Hollywood slate and the constituency we operate with," said Gelfond, who has held his full-time CEO role at IMAX for 14 years.

Jen Wong, a veteran in the tech space, has been attributed with leading Reddit's evolution as COO of the social media platform since 2018. Wong also previously served as COO of Time Inc. and led its digital businesses.

"Jen is very senior at a technology company with a great background," Gelfond said of Wong's experience in social media and at Reddit, adding: "I think we thought we could use that expertise."

Lisbon , Portugal - 4 November 2021; Jen Wong, COO, Reddit on Q&A Stage during day three of Web Summit 2021 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo By Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)
Jen Wong, COO, Reddit on Q&A Stage during day three of Web Summit 2021 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo By Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

"It wasn't only that we found candidates of diversity," Gelfond continued. "We found two really good ones. And we thought they could help our company."

Berman and Wong take a seat next to Dana Settle, who has held her position on the board since 2015. Settle co-founded venture capital firm Greycroft and is one of the first female founders in the VC space. She has been adamant in the past about closing the funding gap for female-led startups.

Representation at the 'table of power'

The number of female board members hit a record high in 2022, with 28% of board seats held by women across the Russell 3000. However, the push for gender diversity in C-suites has begun to slow down, Fortune reported, with many boards deprioritizing diversity initiatives.

Some states, such as California, have fought for diversity mandates. In 2018, California passed SB 826, a law requiring publicly-held companies in California to have at least one female director on their boards. However, a California court struck down the law in 2022.

"When we when we started, about 30% of the companies had zero women on their boards," First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom told Yahoo Finance Live about the initiative. "And now about a third of California public company board seats are held by women."

In this March 8, 2017, the
In this March 8, 2017, the "Fearless Girl" statue faces Wall Street's charging bull statue in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Siebel Newsom stated these strategies are about "dismantling the 'old boys club' network of just bringing onto the board somebody that is in your inner circle that you play golf with on the weekend and really growing the network and the potential of a company through who sits in those seats around that table of power."

According to Morningstar analysis, companies in the U.K., U.S., and Canada with over 50% female representation on their board tend to have stronger long-term stock performance and lower fiscal risk. At the same time, the analysts pointed out, gender pay gaps continue to widen.

Another study by Altrata found that female executive leadership drives diversity throughout the company, setting a precedent for women workers to more freely ascend the corporate ladder.

"I've always believed that when you have a seat at that table, you need to make room at the table for more people, make the table bigger," Hain Celestial (HAIN) CEO Wendy Davidson told Yahoo Finance on International Women's Day last Wednesday.

Davidson outlined how companies can add diverse representation to boards through mandated applicant searches, appointing candidates with intention, and even choosing to limit the number of seats occupied by company executives.

"44% of our board are female, almost 40% of our leadership in the company are female," Davidson said. "But I will say that I think there's a misnomer that there isn't available talent."

When asked whether gender diversity on boards was an issue for the entertainment industry, IMAX CEO Gelfond said: "I'm not familiar enough with what other people do, but it was an issue with us, and we fixed it."

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Blockchain is 'a completely different animal' in personal finance

    While blockchain is just seen as a ledger to record crypto payments, they can be used for any type of financial transaction, according to blockchain company Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden. She told Yahoo Finance Live (video above) that the blockchain ecosystem can be a pivotal part of money transfers.

  • SVB collapse could add to China stock investors' anxiety

    China stock investors, already disillusioned by Beijing's lower-than-expected economic growth target for the year, will be further disheartened by the shock collapse of U.S. lender SVB Financial Group, market participants said. China's CSI300 Index dropped 4% last week, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 6%, as China's moderate GDP growth target of around 5% for 2023 - set during the annual session of the rubber-stamp parliament - dashed hopes for a big stimulus. The market mood could be damped further following Friday's sudden collapse of start-up focused lender SVB, which stirred heated discussion over the weekend in China about its fallout.

  • Here's how to stop grinding and create a softer work life

    Here are some strategies that can help you feel less strained at work.

  • World markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out

    Markets were set for a bumpy ride this week as the fallout from collapsed startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, coincides with key economic data and policy meetings. U.S. February inflation numbers are due out on Tuesday, followed by the UK's budget on Wednesday and the European Central Bank's interest-rate meeting on Thursday. "There's a rough ride ahead," said Pooja Kumra, senior European and UK rates strategist at TD Securities in London.

  • Newbie investors shy away from 'own research' after 2022 stock swoon, study finds

    New investors relied less on "other personal research" — down nearly 10 percentage points versus 2020 — and more on financial professionals — up 9.3 percentage points versus 2020.

  • What the run on Silicon Valley Bank means for President Biden’s economic outlook

    Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live with the latest on Silicon Valley Bank and what it will mean for President Biden's economic plan and the U.S. economy.

  • Yellen says government trying to help Silicon Valley Bank depositors but dismisses bailout

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the U.S. government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank, but is concerned about depositors reeling from what is the worst bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and will try to help them. The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the lifeblood of young tech firms, has sent shockwaves through the startup ecosystem as countless firms scramble to find ways to meet next week's payroll and other operating expenses after the bank was taken over by the regulators on Friday.

  • Regulators to Hold Auction for Silicon Valley Bank

    FINANCE Regulators are auctioning failed Silicon Valley Bank, according to people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seized Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a run on deposits doomed its efforts to raise fresh capital and shore up its finances.

  • Author details how she was able to retire early at 38

    Tanja Hester is the author of “Work Optional: Retire Early The Non Penny-Pinching Way."

  • Liquidity Group Plans $3 Billion Emergency Loans to Aid Start-Ups Hit by SVB

    (Bloomberg) -- Global asset manager and tech lender Liquidity Group is planning to offer about $3 billion in emergency loans to start-up clients hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayLiquidity has about $1.2

  • Workers worried about a 'looming recession' pick up more side hustles

    One driver of this trend — beyond the ongoing inflationary pressures — is fear.

  • Meet Stephanie Hsu, the breakout star of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

    Who is Stephanie Hsu? Find out about her Oscar, past awards, age, Instagram handle, relationship and past movies and TV shows.

  • FDIC auction for SVB assets said to be underway

    An auction for the remaining assets of the failed Silicon Valley Bank is reportedly underway, with final bids due this afternoon and a result potentially arriving late Sunday, according to Bloomberg. Bloomberg says that the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), which stepped in and shut down SVB on Friday as it was experiencing an unprecedented run on funds by its clients, is hoping to conclude the auction before markets open on Monday morning. A fast sale could help the FDIC make at least some of the uninsured deposits of SVB customers available to them by Monday.

  • Bruins fastest ever to 50 wins, clinch playoff berth

    The Boston Bruins' T-shirt factory is struggling to keep up with all the milestones the team is cruising past on its way to the Presidents' Trophy. “Fifty wins, it's amazing,” said forward A.J. Greer, who was wearing a shirt commemorating Patrice Bergeron's 1,000th NHL point while discussing Boston's 50th win of the season, a 3-2 victory over Detroit on Saturday. The Bruins became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season, earning their spot when the Capitals beat the Islanders 5-1 on Saturday night.

  • 10 Biggest Silver Mining Companies

    With Industrias Penoles leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest silver mining companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • No Bailout for SVB. Here’s What to Expect.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took a bailout of SBV off the table, but clarified that regulators are working to make sure the bank’s depositors don’t suffer.

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Silicon Valley and Wall Street Beg the Government to Bail Out SVB

    The bank of startups became on Mar. 10 the second-largest failure in U.S. history, after a run on the bank.

  • Fed Flies Blind on Monetary Policy With Rising Risk of a 6% Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is flying blind as it tries to bring down inflation without breaking the financial system or crashing the US into a recession.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayAhead of a crucial meeting later this month, policym

  • Wall Street Braces for the Next Silicon Valley Bank

    Shares of regional banks tumbled amid concerns that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is only the beginning.