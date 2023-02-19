IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. On that note, looking into IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for IMAX:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$14m ÷ (US$800m - US$122m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, IMAX has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 8.4%.

In the above chart we have measured IMAX's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is IMAX's ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at IMAX. About five years ago, returns on capital were 5.3%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on IMAX becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On IMAX's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 27% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for IMAX you'll probably want to know about.

While IMAX isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

