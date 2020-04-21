IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Receives 11th FDA Approval

- IMBRUVICA plus rituximab demonstrated superior progression-free survival against the chemoimmunotherapy regimen of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab (FCR) for previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

- This milestone marks the fifth study for IMBRUVICA to bring a chemo-free treatment option to patients with CLL and the sixth approval for IMBRUVICA in CLL

- Granted under FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program, Project Orbis and priority review

- IMBRUVICA has been used to treat more than 195,000 patients worldwide across approved indications

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) in combination with rituximab for the treatment of previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). This milestone marks the 11th FDA approval for IMBRUVICA since it was first approved in 2013 and the sixth in CLL, the most common form of leukemia in adults.1

"The gold-standard first-line treatment option for many patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia who were fit enough to tolerate an aggressive treatment course had been the intravenous chemoimmunotherapy of FCR – that is, until today," said Brian Koffman, M.D., C.M., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CLL Society. "The FDA approval of ibrutinib and rituximab regimen is welcome news for these previously untreated patients who have been looking forward to a non-chemotherapy treatment option. The results from ECOG-ACRIN's E1912 clinical trial in previously untreated, younger adult patients and today's milestone represent a paradigm shift in how physicians can treat patients with CLL and may enable many to choose a non-chemotherapy treatment option."

The approval is based on positive results from the landmark Phase 3 E1912 study, which was designed and conducted by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) and sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This is the third Phase 3 randomized study in the treatment of previously untreated CLL patients incorporated into the medicine's U.S. prescribing information. In addition to the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program and priority review, the approval was granted under the FDA's recently established Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence, which provides a framework for submission and review of oncology medicine applications among multiple regulatory agencies worldwide.

"With eleven FDA approvals in six years, this latest CLL label update for IMBRUVICA further underscores the impact of this important medicine in the first-line setting," said Danelle James, M.D., M.A.S., IMBRUVICA Clinical Development Lead, Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie company. "IMBRUVICA enables long-term disease management and now has demonstrated superior progression-free survival compared to a standard chemoimmunotherapy regimen. Today, many patients who were previously considered appropriate for chemotherapy now have an alternative treatment option."

The E1912 study demonstrated previously untreated patients (aged 70 or younger) with CLL lived longer without disease progression – as measured by statistically significant progression-free survival (PFS) – with IMBRUVICA plus rituximab compared to those treated with the potent chemoimmunotherapy regimen comparator of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab (FCR). At a median follow-up of 37 months, IMBRUVICA plus rituximab significantly improved PFS compared to FCR (hazard ratio [HR] 0.34; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.22-0.52; p<0.0001). With a median follow-up time of 49 months, median overall survival was not reached with a total of 23 deaths: 11 (3%) in the IMBRUVICA plus rituximab and 12 (7%) in the FCR treatment arms. Extended follow-up results from the E1912 study were most recently presented in an oral session at the 2019 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

In the E1912 study, the most common adverse reactions (occurring in 30% or more of patients) of all Grades in patients treated with IMBRUVICA plus rituximab compared to patients treated with FCR were fatigue (80% vs. 78%), musculoskeletal pain* (61% vs. 35%), diarrhea (53% vs. 27%), rash* (49% vs. 29%), hypertension* (42% vs. 22%), arthralgia (41% vs. 10%), nausea (40% vs. 64%), headache (40% vs. 27%), bruising* (36% vs. 4%), cough (32% vs. 25%) and hemorrhage* (31% vs. 8%).