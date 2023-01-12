IMCD (AMS:IMCD) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at IMCD (AMS:IMCD) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on IMCD is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €403m ÷ (€3.8b - €1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, IMCD has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured IMCD's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

IMCD is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 136%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On IMCD's ROCE

To sum it up, IMCD has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 189% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if IMCD can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

IMCD does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IMCD that you might be interested in.

