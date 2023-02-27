IMCD Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

IMCD (AMS:IMCD) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €4.62b (up 34% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: €313.1m (up 51% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 6.8% (up from 6.0% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: €5.50 (up from €3.64 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

IMCD Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 6.4%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.9% growth forecast for the Trade Distributors industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are down 5.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for IMCD (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

