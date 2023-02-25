IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD) may have lost €470m in value but insiders who invested last year have seen gains of around €4.6k to date

Insiders who purchased IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 5.4% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the €99k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth €104k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IMCD

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider A. Smalbraak bought €99k worth of shares at a price of €137 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is €143. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for IMCD share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. A. Smalbraak was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. IMCD insiders own 1.7% of the company, currently worth about €140m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The IMCD Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about IMCD. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IMCD. For example - IMCD has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

