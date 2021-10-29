Imdex (ASX:IMD) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Imdex's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Imdex had AU$11.1m of debt, up from AU$6.12m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds AU$58.5m in cash, so it actually has AU$47.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is Imdex's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Imdex had liabilities of AU$58.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$55.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$58.5m as well as receivables valued at AU$60.6m due within 12 months. So it can boast AU$5.99m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Imdex's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the AU$1.14b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Imdex boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Imdex has boosted its EBIT by 59%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Imdex can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Imdex may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Imdex produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 72% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Imdex has net cash of AU$47.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 59% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Imdex's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Imdex has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

