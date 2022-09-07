Imdex (ASX:IMD) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 11th of October to A$0.019. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Imdex's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Imdex was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 89% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.065 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.038. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.2% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. It's encouraging to see that Imdex has been growing its earnings per share at 70% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Imdex's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Imdex will make a great income stock. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Imdex has been making. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 7 Imdex analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Imdex not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

