Is Imdex (ASX:IMD) A Risky Investment?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Imdex Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Imdex had AU$11.5m of debt in December 2021, down from AU$12.8m, one year before. However, it does have AU$41.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of AU$30.0m.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Strong Is Imdex's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Imdex had liabilities of AU$61.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$59.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had AU$41.5m in cash and AU$58.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$20.5m.

Having regard to Imdex's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the AU$1.08b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Imdex also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Imdex grew its EBIT by 137% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Imdex's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Imdex has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Imdex produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 64% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Imdex has AU$30.0m in net cash. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 137% over the last year. So is Imdex's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Imdex that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

