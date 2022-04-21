Imel sentenced to 12 years in prison

Apr. 21—GREENSBURG — Colton Imel was sentenced April 19 by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court, after pleading guilty on Feb. 23, in two separate cause numbers. Imel pleaded guilty to Dealing in a Controlled Substance as a Level 4 Felony in one cause and Theft as a Level 6 Felony in the other.

The parties entered a plea agreement giving Judge Day discretion within guidelines. The theft case was resolved for the amount of time Imel has already served in jail, approximately 6.5 months. The Dealing in a Controlled Substance case was fixed at 12 years, but Judge Day was to decide how much time to place in prison versus how much on home detention.

The State, represented by Prosecuting Attorney Nate Harter, argued that all 12 years should be placed in prison, citing Imel's lengthy criminal history, accumulated swiftly in Imel's young life.

"This is a young man whose first major felony came when he was 13, and who had been adjudicated to have committed five crimes before he turned 18, including Dealing in a Controlled Substance as a B Felony, battery, strangulation, residential entry, and auto theft. He was waived to adult court before he turned 18 and was convicted of Battery with Moderate Bodily Injury. Then before these two crimes, he was convicted of a separate gun offense after he turned 18. That history matters when we fashion a just sentence that will keep the public safe," Harter said.

Argument was heard on both sides, including testimony from the victim in the theft case, and ultimately Judge Day sentenced Imel to prison for all 12 years, adopting the State's recommendation.

Harter expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

"This case was originally charged as a Level 2 Felony, and the plea I offered took into account that Imel sought taking responsibility relatively early in the process. Further, regarding the theft, he identified where the stolen gun was, which allowed us to ensure that nobody else is going to get hurt with it. That had some value as well," Harter said.

Harter recognized DCSD Detective Jean Burkert, GPD Asst. Chief Brandon Meyer, and all the other law enforcement officers from their agencies plus the Indiana State Police, who worked together in the initial report, interviews, raid, forensic investigation, and follow-up that made this case successful.

