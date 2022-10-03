IMET seizes thousands of cannabis plants in September raids

Oct. 3—The Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team seized 10,570 marijuana plants and 4,020 pounds of processed cannabis from three separate properties in September, according to a news advisory issued Monday by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Police said they do not believe the cases were connected.

On Sept. 14, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team raided a cannabis growing and processing facility in the 7900 block of East Antelope Road in rural Eagle Point.

SWAT was involved because the property owner had a violent criminal history, police said.

Police seized 6,496 marijuana plants at the property, which contained no licensing for cannabis cultivation. No one was on scene when police arrived, but the primary suspect has been identified, police said.

During the search, police found a trimming facility, scales, packaging material, shipping boxes and nine counterfeit $100 bills, the advisory said.

Jackson County Code Enforcement issued $2,000 in fines to the property owner for failing to obtain marijuana production approval, and nonpermitted electrical. Oregon Water Resources Department District 13 Watermasters observed water use from wells for commercial irrigation that is not authorized, police said.

On Sept. 20, IMET raided a property in the 700 block of West Fork Trail Creek Road in Trail, where the team seized 740 plants, 3,900 pounds of processed cannabis and two firearms.

No one was on scene when police arrived, but the primary suspect has been identified, police said.

Code Enforcement issued $21,000 in fines to the property owner for violations including unpermitted greenhouse structures, unapproved marijuana production, unpermitted electrical installations, solid waste and camping within a marijuana grow site. Watermasters said the landowner was found to be out of compliance with a water use violation that was issued Aug. 17, the advisory stated.

On Sept. 21, IMET raided a site in the 15500 block of East Evans Creek Road in Rogue River, where police seized 3,334 plants and 120 pounds processed marijuana. No one was on scene when police arrived, but the primary suspects have been identified, police said.

Code Enforcement issued $14,000 in fines to the property owner for two nonpermitted greenhouse structures, failing to obtain marijuana production approval, nonpermitted electrical and accumulation of solid waste. Watermasters observed water use from wells for commercial irrigation that is not authorized, the advisory said.