iMeta Technologies Achieves ISO 27001

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iMeta has been awarded ISO 27001- the most widely recognised Information Security Certification:

iMeta Technologies Logo

iMeta, a trusted provider of Onboarding and Client Lifecycle Management software and services, enables regulated organisations to accelerate customer journeys and ensure compliance with KYC Know your Customer and AML anti-money Laundering obligations, has achieved the ISO 27001 certification.

The ISO 27001 certification is the international best practice standard which demonstrates a company's commitment to the management of information security. The certification covers how firms manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.

Receiving the ISO 27001 certification is a major accomplishment for iMeta Technologies as it reinforces the belief that information security is key to providing a first-class secure service to its customers and partners.

Iain Spirit, Head of Operations, commented, "By implementing the standard without exclusion and applying it to the entire iMeta organisation, ensures that all parts of our business have information security at the forefront of their operating practices."

He continued, "The audit was completed by our internationally recognised audit partner with a high level of expertise, diligence and rigorousness. This means our customers, partners and employees can be confident that we are a robust, efficient and mature organisation in relation to our operations."

Ben Marsh, iMeta CEO, concluded, "Fulfilling the requirements of this ISO 27001 certification award focuses our attention on information security and significantly reduces the risk across our business – ensuring consistent processes and the successful delivery of our projects."

More information on ISO can be found at https://www.iso.org/home.html

About iMeta Technologies

Delivering successful projects for over 20 years, iMeta is a trusted provider of client lifecycle management solutions; providing accelerated, compliant customer journeys for global, regulated institutions and specialising in mastering data, automating processes and regulatory compliance. iMeta helps firms to rapidly onboard customers, manage their KYC and AML, streamline their processes, and optimize their business opportunities. By fully automating and managing the complex regulatory and operational data required to transact with their customers, iMeta delivers a central, up-to-date, single view of client and entity data across the organisation and enables firms to give their customers a fast and positive experience from day one.

For more information, please visit https://imeta.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336867/iMeta_Technologies_Logo.jpg