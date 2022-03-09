IMF approves $1.4bn in 'critical' support for Ukraine

Giulia Bottaro
·1 min read
ukraine war russia invasion IMF
ukraine war russia invasion IMF

The International Monetary Fund has approved $1.4bn (£1bn) in emergency financing for Ukraine to help the country deal with the "massive humanitarian and economic crisis" caused by Russia’s invasion.

Managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the package provides "critical financial support" which allow for a "large-scale mobilisation" of funding needed to cope with the economic impacts of the war.

The global lender said that the economic consequences of the conflict are “already very serious” as 2m refugees have escaped the country in 13 days.

The war has come as a shock to global markets, with energy and commodity prices skyrocketing, adding to inflationary pressures from supply chain disruptions and the rebound from the pandemic.

Under the so-called rapid financing instrument, the IMF provides emergency funding for its member countries.

Ukraine had already received $2.8bn under this scheme to deal with the social and economic impacts of the Covid pandemic.

Earlier this week, the World Bank approved a $723m package of loans and grants for the war-torn country.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Don't Worry, Be Happy' Plays in a Ukrainian City Enduring Russian Siege

    Odessa's opera house — currently surrounded by a fortress of sandbags — is making music, despite the war

  • White House warns Russia may use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine

    The Biden administration publicly warned Wednesday that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine as the White House rejected Russian claims of illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded.

  • U.S. FAA finalizes Boeing 777 safety directives after fan blade failures

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is finalizing three safety directives for some grounded Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines that will allow them to return to service. The new final airworthiness directives cover Boeing 777s like a United Airlines 777 that failed shortly after takeoff from Denver in February 2021, showering debris over nearby cities. The FAA said the new directives, which were proposed in December after three reported in-flight fan blade failures, require enhanced inspections and modifications that will allow Boeing 777-200 and -300 airplanes equipped with those Pratt & Whitney engines to resume flights after being grounded for more than a year.

  • Gaffney police officer faces charges after 'spiking' drug test for firefighter, unlawfully confiscating marijuana, SLED says

    Gaffney police officer faces charges after 'spiking' drug test for firefighter, unlawfully confiscating marijuana, SLED says

  • Tech companies increase donations to Ukraine

    The most significant help tech companies are providing Ukraine is, most likely, their move to halt sales in Russia. However, many large companies are also donating directly to Ukrainian relief efforts and/or matching employee contributions.Why it matters: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is already a humanitarian crisis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Apple said it is "supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the

  • Seattle nurse helps Ukraine refugees at Romanian border as crisis grows

    A nurse from Seattle is on the frontlines of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, helping those who are trying to flee to neighboring Romania — a country which he fled as a refugee in 1989. Ben Sterciuc, a geriatric specialist who runs Vital Solutions — a nonprofit organization he founded 10 years ago to provide accessible health care to impoverished communities in East Africa and Pakistan — is on the ground at the Romanian border. He spoke to Yahoo News about the current situation there.

  • First lady meets with families of deployed soldiers at Fort Campbell amid Russian invasion

    As Russia continues war in Ukraine, Jill Biden visits families of soldiers deployed at Fort Campbell.

  • Blinken urges Putin to stop attack on Ukraine, compares it to WWII siege of Leningrad

    In Latvia on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine and accused him of “starving” cities in the country. Blinken compared the situation to the nearly 900-day German siege of Leningrad during World War II, and mentioned Putin’s infant brother, who was one of the hundreds of thousands of victims who died as a result of the Nazis' surrounding and cutting off the Soviet city.

  • First Afghan refugees arrive at temporary housing facility in Virginia

    The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Wednesday the first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at a temporary housing facility in Virginia.The group was placed at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Va., DHS said, seven months after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and it fell to the Taliban, The Associated Press reported. The group consists of 300 individuals who arrived overseas on Tuesday, with the facility able to...

  • Volunteers drop everything, cross borders, to help Ukraine refugees

    Thousands volunteers have dropped everything to help newly-arrived refugees from Ukraine

  • Ukrainian first lady publishes an open letter thanking the world for its support and asking for further help in turning back the Russian threat

    The Ukrainian president’s wife thanked the country’s allies Tuesday for their support and urged them to do more to deter Russia. Olena Zelenska said in an open letter to global media released via a Ukrainian government website that the Russian invasion amounted to “the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians.” Zelenska added that “this war is being waged against the civilian population, and not just through shelling,” citing the lack of basic medicines in the besieged Ukrainian cities.

  • US rules out 'high risk' fighter jet transfer for Ukraine

    The Pentagon on Wednesday laid out a litany of reasons the United States does not support the transfer of aging Polish fighter jets to Ukraine, calling it a "high risk" plan that would likely heighten tensions with Russia. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a Wednesday morning conversation with his Polish counterpart, said the U.S. government does not support the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force "at this time," press...

  • EU agrees sanctions on 14 oligarchs, blocks transactions with Belarus cbank

    The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on 14 more Russian oligarchs, freeze relations with Belarus' central bank and curb three top lenders in that country, the EU Commission said on Wednesday. The new sanctions, imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine which the EU says is backed by Minsk, include the exclusion from the SWIFT banking system of Belarusian banks Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus, the Commission said in a statement.

  • Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

    Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after the United Arab Emirates said it is committed to major producers' pact to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply monthly, hours after UAE's ambassador to Washington said his country favoured a bigger increase. UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Twitter late on Wednesday his country is committed to the agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to ramp up oil supply gradually following sharp cuts in 2020. "The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market," al-Mazrouei said.

  • Russian oligarch who fled to Israel 20 years ago and escaped a lifetime jail sentence renounces citizenship, says 'everything Putin touches dies'

    See Leonid Nevzlin's Facebook post explaining why the former oil tycoon is giving up his Russian passport 20 years after fleeing the country.

  • Stephanie Grisham Reveals Chilling Reason Donald Trump Admired Vladimir Putin

    The former White House press secretary imagined how Trump would respond to an invasion.

  • Kremlin tells United States to await response to "economic war"

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin accused the United States on Wednesday of declaring an economic war on Russia that was sowing mayhem through energy markets, and put Washington on notice it was considering its response to a ban on Russian oil and energy. Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union after the West imposed heavy sanctions on almost the entire Russian financial and corporate system following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cast the West's sanctions as a hostile act that had roiled global markets and he said it was unclear how far turbulence on global energy markets would go.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Hot Take On Ukraine And Guns

    Twitter users taunted the extremist Colorado Republican over her “profound gem” of a post.

  • Denmark says sorry for taking Greenland children in 1950s social experiment

    Denmark's prime minister on Wednesday delivered a face-to-face apology to six living victims of a 1950s social experiment in which 22 Greenlandic children were taken from their families and sent to Denmark to be integrated into Danish society. The Inuit children were between four and nine years old when they were shipped to Denmark, then the colonial power, in 1951 to try to re-educate them as "little Danes". The children were supposed to return to Greenland and be part of a new Danish-speaking elite that would help modernise the Arctic island's Inuit population.

  • Ukraine is getting Russian-made weapons to defeat its Russian invaders

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on NATO to declare a no-fly zone over the country as allies have sent weapons to Ukraine.