IMF Approves $3 Billion Egypt Loan to Support Ailing Economy

Mirette Magdy
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $3 billion loan for Egypt that will offer some relief to an economy grappling with the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The approval on Friday by the IMF executive board will enable an immediate disbursement of about $347 million, the Washington-based lender said.

The Extended Fund Facility will unlock financing from abroad for Egypt, one of the world’s largest wheat importers. It’s been hit hard by soaring oil and commodity prices, and foreign portfolio investors have pulled some $22 billion from what was once a favorite debt market.

The facility is expected to catalyze additional financing of about $14 billion from Egypt’s international and regional partners, the fund said.

That includes new financing from Gulf countries and others “through the ongoing divestment of state-owned assets as well as traditional forms of financing from multilateral and bilateral creditors,” the lender said.

Read More: Egypt Reveals $16 Billion Funding Gap, Looks to IMF Deal for Fix

The North African nation devalued its currency in March, and then again by 18% in late October. The $400 billion economy has been facing the worst foreign-exchange crunch since a dollar shortage half a decade ago prompted a devaluation and eventually led to a previous $12 billion IMF loan.

Egypt has asked the IMF for more support through its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust that started up this year, the lender said. That could provide extra funds of as much as $1.3 billion to help climate-related policy goals. Discussions are expected to take place in future reviews of the current facility, it said.

The IMF estimates Egypt’s external funding gap will be $16 billion during the duration of the 46-month program, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said last month. Authorities believe it will secure enough money to cover its financing requirements as the IMF program is “fully funded,” according to Maait.

Egypt’s energy-rich Gulf allies have pledged more than $20 billion in deposits and investments to support a country seen as a regional linchpin.

Read More: Saudi Arabia Joins Egypt’s Gulf-Cash Influx With $15 Billion

The Egyptian government’s economic program — supported by the IMF arrangement — aims to put a comprehensive policy package in place, including a permanent shift to a flexible exchange-rate regime.

The exchange-rate plan, together with upfront tightening of monetary policy and improvements to the social safety net, “are welcome steps,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

The package also includes structural reforms to reduce the state footprint, level the playing field across all economic agents, facilitate private-sector-led growth, and strengthen governance and transparency in the public sector.

The central bank plans to remove a requirement for importers to acquire letters of credit to buy some goods abroad by the end of 2022, a step that could add more pressure on the pound. Egypt also needs to clear a backlog of requests estimated at over $5 billion from importers and companies seeking hard currency.

(Updates with comment from IMF in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Montreal raises C$2.6 billion in share sale to boost capital buffer

    The share sale generated strong demand, allowing Canada's No. 4 lender to exercise its over-allotment option in full, the bank said on Friday. Of the total capital raise, C$1 billion came via private placement to investors including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, CPP Investments and others, BMO said. An extra C$750 million will come via share placement to BNP Paribas, though that is conditional on BMO's successful purchase of the French bank's U.S. unit Bank of the West for $16 billion.

  • BlackRock Plans More ETF Fee Cuts as War of Tiny Trims Rolls On

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset management giant BlackRock Inc. is cutting costs across eight of its exchange-traded funds as the industry’s endless fee war continues. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkThe world’s larg

  • Investors Heavily Search CrowdStrike (CRWD): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching CrowdStrike (CRWD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • IMF executive board approves $3 billion Egypt extended arrangement

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board has approved a 46-month $3 billion financial support package for Egypt, saying it will catalyse additional funding of about $14 billion, the fund said in a statement. The package, Extended Fund Facility (EFF), includes a flexible exchange rate regime and enhanced social safety nets to protect the vulnerable, the statement said. Egypt's finances, already suffering from high debt and a lack of foreign currency, deteriorated sharply after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which prompted foreign investors to pull about $20 billion out of the country within weeks.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • American Airlines Raised Its Bar To Qualify For Lowest Tier Of Frequent Flyer Program

    American Airlines Group, Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) American’s AAdvantage program members will have to earn 40,000 “loyalty points” to reach Gold, its lowest tier of status, up from 30,000 from March. The Gold level includes free checked bags, early boarding, and free upgrades. AAL became the latest airline to bump up the costs for travelers to qualify for frequent-flier status in its loyalty program in 2023, the Wall Street Journal reports. Also Read: American Airlines And JetBlue Airways Tap Their Alli

  • SC lawyer who filmed participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets jail, probation

    Suspended Charleston-area attorney David Johnston was fired from the George Sink law firm after his arrest.

  • How Egypt's last Jews will mark Hanukkah, and keep their culture alive

    Before the Arab-Israeli War in 1948, there were around 80,000 Egyptian Jews in the country. Now there are 3, and the youngest, at 70, is worried about what comes next.

  • Credit Suisse and BNP Cited by US for Issues in Living Wills

    (Bloomberg) -- American bank regulators found issues with the roadmaps drafted by Credit Suisse Group AG and BNP Paribas SA on how their US operations could be wound down after a meltdown.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Ha

  • FTX debtors file bidding procedures motion for sale of four businesses after collapse

    Debtors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange intend to conduct auctions for Embed, LedgerX, FTX Japan and FTX Europe businesses, according to the statement. The move comes after FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on fraud charges on Monday.

  • Warner Bros. unveils ‘Barbie’ movie teaser trailer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs, Jared Blikre, and Brooke DiPalma discuss the new trailer for the upcoming "Barbie" movie.

  • Crypto exchange Bitvavo says 280 million euros 'locked' at DCG

    Bitvavo, a Dutch cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday it has 280 million euros ($296.30 million) locked at Digital Currency Group (DCG), a U.S.-based company. "DCG is currently experiencing liquidity problems ... As a result, DCG has suspended repayments until this liquidity issue has been resolved," the Dutch firm said on its blog. DCG operates several subsidiaries, including major cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital, which froze withdrawals in November following the collapse of FTX.

  • Ukraine Latest: Energy Infrastructure Is Focus of US Envoy Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Geoffrey Pyatt, assistant US secretary of State for Energy Resources, is leading a delegation to Kyiv on a visit intended to further efforts to repair and strengthen Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the US Embassy said in a statement.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces

  • Bank of Russia Warns on Wartime Labor Shortages, Holds Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank delivered its strongest warning yet that the Kremlin’s call-up of men to fight in Ukraine is leaving the economy deprived of workers and could put pressure on inflation, as it left interest rates unchanged for a second meeting.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics

  • Goldman to cut thousands of staff as Wall Street layoffs intensify -source

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning to cut thousands of employees to navigate a difficult economic environment, a source familiar with the matter said. The layoffs are the latest sign that cuts are accelerating across Wall Street as dealmaking dries up. Investment banking revenues have plunged this year amid a slowdown in mergers and share offerings, marking a stark reversal from a blockbuster 2021 when bankers received big pay bumps.

  • 3 Canadian Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 5%

    Canada is a country that is not only geographically close, but that offers some attractive investment choices too. Governance and regulation aren't an issue, and fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar usually aren't very pronounced, which is an advantage versus an investment in other countries with more volatile currencies. Here, we will showcase three Canadian stocks that could be attractive for income investors thanks to their elevated dividend yields of 5% or more.

  • Exclusive-PepsiCo to roll out 100 Tesla Semis in 2023, exec says

    PepsiCo plans to roll out 100 heavy-duty Tesla Semis in 2023, when it will start using the electric trucks to make deliveries to customers like Walmart and Kroger, the soda maker's top fleet official told Reuters on Friday. PepsiCo Inc, which ordered the big trucks in 2017, is purchasing them "outright" and is also upgrading its plants, including installing four 750-kilowatt Tesla Inc charging stalls at both its Modesto and Sacramento locations in California, PepsiCo Vice President Mike O'Connell said in an interview. PepsiCo is the first company to experiment with the battery-powered Tesla Semis as a way of cutting its environmental impact.

  • Brinks murder mastermind Mutulu Shakur, Tupac's stepfather, released from federal prison

    Mutulu Shakur, mastermind behind the murderous 1981 Brinks robbery, is released from federal prison for health reasons after serving nearly 38 years.

  • Ford hikes price of F-150 Lightning EV for third time

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian highlights Ford's latest price hike for its electric pickup series.

  • Notre Dame All-Time Bowl History

    What is your favorite Notre Dame bowl memory?