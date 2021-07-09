IMF approves $650 billion expansion to fight pandemic

FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the end of the Financing of African Economies Summit, in Paris. The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a $650 billion expansion of the resources of the 190-nation lending institution aimed at providing more support for vulnerable nations as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. Georgieva said in a statement Friday, July 9, that the new support, the largest such expansion in the agency’s history, would be a “shot in the arm for the world.” (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved a $650 billion expansion in resources to support economically vulnerable nations as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday that the new support, the largest such expansion in the history of the 190-nation lending institution, would be a “shot in the arm for the world.”

To put the size of the funding expansion in context, the IMF approved a $250 billion boost in SDR reserves following the 2008 financial crisis.

It is a reversal of the stance taken by the Trump administration and it began in February when the Biden administration got behind the effort.

Republican members of Congress have objected to the funding, saying that the expanded IMF resources would benefit U.S. adversaries such as China, Russia and Iran. However, the assistance has been strongly supported by international relief agencies.

Eric LeCompte, executive director of the religious-affiliated development group Jubilee USA Network, said that the IMF action would allow developing countries to immediately receive more than $200 billion in support.

“Wealthy countries who receive emergency reserves they don't need should transfer those resources to developing countries struggling through the pandemic,” LeCompte said.

More than six months after vaccines became available, reported COVID-19 deaths worldwide have fallen to about 7,800 each day, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January. The World Health Organization recorded just under 54,000 deaths last week, the lowest weekly total since last October.

However, COVID-19 has illuminated global inequities as deaths worldwide climbed to 4 million, a milestone recorded Wednesday by Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccination drives are barely getting started in Africa and other desperately poor corners of the world because of extreme shortages of shots.

To fund the spending, the IMF will expand its Special Drawing Rights, a currency reserve that can be tapped by IMF member countries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Federal bailout partly drives Illinois credit upgrade: S&P

    Illinois’ credit rating got another boost on Thursday, but some disagree on what's behind the growing faith in the state's ability to pay its debts.

  • Rand Paul pushes to repeal mask mandate on public transportation

    Sen. Rand Paul plans to make a push to repeal mask mandates for airplane passengers.

  • Thailand sets curfew for capital to combat coronavirus surge

    Officials in Thailand on Friday announced a seven-hour curfew and other restrictions for the capital and nine other provinces to try to slow a growing number of cases and deaths in a coronavirus surge that began in early April. The restrictions take effect on Monday and will be reviewed after two weeks, Deputy Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said. Convenience stores must close from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and beauty salons and massage parlors must shut entirely.

  • Euro 2020 final: Where Italy and England can win or lose

    The European Championship final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday has all the makings of a tight and tense title match. Midfield is the department where Italy undoubtedly has the edge in terms of quality and experience. Marco Verratti is one of the few genuinely world-class midfielders at the tournament, Jorginho is a newly crowned Champions League winner and is the conductor of play in front of the defense, while Nicolo Barella — at age 24, the youngest of the trio — has been a revelation coming off a title-winning season at Inter Milan.

  • Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business

    President Joe Biden is set to sign on Friday an executive order that the White House bills as an effort to target anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy while boosting workers' wages and consumer protections. The sweeping order includes 72 actions and recommendations that the White House says “will lower prices for families, increase wages for workers, and promote innovation and even faster economic growth.” The order includes calls for banning or limiting noncompete agreements to help boost wages, allowing rule changes that would pave the way for hearing aids to be sold over the counter at drugstores and banning excessive early termination fees by internet companies.

  • These 5 regions with low COVID vaccinations put U.S. at risk: Experts

    An analysis by Georgetown University researchers found five significant clusters in the southern and lower Midwestern part of the U.S.

  • A new bill would raise Social Security COLAs

    A new bill has been proposed in Congress that would raise the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, by tying them to the price inflation experienced by seniors. The “Fair COLA for Seniors Act” has been introduced by John Garamendi, a Democratic congressman from California. Currently Social Security checks are increased every year in line with an official measure of inflation designed around working age Americans.

  • Ivanka Trump’s Consulting Fees Could Make Her a Legal Target

    The pressure is on when it comes to the Trump Organization after charges were filed last week against CFO Allen Weisselberg and the company. Now all eyes are on Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who reportedly might be next on the target list for the Manhattan District Attorney. Michael D’Antonio, author of Never Enough: Donald […]

  • DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

    When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. In the two weeks since a 12-story condo tower in this coastal community suddenly crumbled, killing at least 64 people, DeSantis has stood somberly with local officials, including Democrats, as they assessed the damage.

  • Lightfoot asks Biden for help amid crime wave after dismissing Trump's offer

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has requested President Joe Biden send federal troops to her city amid a rising crime wave, an offer she previously rejected under former President Donald Trump.

  • Michelle Obama Sharing This Photo With Nancy Reagan Reminds Us of a Different Age in Politics

    Yesterday would have been former First Lady Nancy Reagan’s 100th birthday, and fellow former First Lady Michelle Obama marked the occasion with a sweet photo from a lunch they’d shared back in 2013, when the Obamas were first settling in to the White House and Michelle called on a predecessor to help her find her […]

  • Chris Hayes Spots The Angle That Trump Supporters Are Missing On COVID-19 Vaccines

    "If they’re going to pick a deceptive narrative to go with, why not go with that one?" asked the MSNBC anchor.

  • Donald Trump was reportedly desperate to gain the approval of Silicon Valley execs soon after the 2016 election: 'Everybody in this room has to like me'

    Trump had a strained relationship with multiple tech leaders during his presidency, including Jeff Bezos and Jack Dorsey.

  • Wharton Grad Set to Take on Big Tech as New India Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- India has named a former bureaucrat who graduated from the country’s top engineering school its new Information Technology minister, appointing a new point person to handle an increasingly fractious relationship with the world’s largest technology giants.Ashwini Vaishnaw, 51, will head the ministries of Electronics & Information Technology, Communications as well as Railways, the government announced late on Tuesday evening. The incoming minister has an MBA from the Wharton School

  • Ethiopia's controversial mega-dam

    Ethiopia's construction of a massive dam on a tributary of the Nile River, which the UN Security Council meets about on Thursday, is raising regional tensions notably with Egypt, which depends on the Nile for 97 percent of its water supply.

  • Tran Thien Khiem, 1925-2021

    In the aftermath of the first Persian Gulf War, an exultant President George H.W. Bush told an audience of U.S. legislators that “by God, we’ve kicked the Vietnam Syndrome once and for all.”

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Fund Was a Bust. Now, Its Donation Page Has Disappeared.

    Spencer Platt/GettyAfter raising a paltry sum of money from supporters and attracting little interest from former President Donald Trump, a web page created to fundraise for Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense fund has vanished.According to a cached version of that webpage, the sluggish fundraising vehicle was taken offline at some point between Wednesday morning and Thursday. As of early Thursday evening, the “Rudy Giuliani Legal Defense Fund” page had yet to return.Bernie Kerik, another Trump loyali

  • Melania Trump Spotted in New York for First Time Since Leaving the White House: 'She Never Liked Press Scrutiny'

    Sources tell PEOPLE that Melania and her 15-year-old son, Barron, will spend the summer in both Manhattan and in Bedminster, New Jersey

  • Haiti assassination remains mystery as suspects arrested, killed

    Haitian officials said Thursday that four suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse were killed in a gunfight and six more were arrested, at least one of whom is a U.S. citizen.The state of play: The government is describing the assailants as foreign “mercenaries” but has filled in only fragments of the picture in terms of how and why Wednesday morning’s attack was carried out.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeInter

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Asked These Incredibly Suspicious Questions About Ghislaine Maxwell

    Donald Trump is certainly good for the publishing industry as another book about the former president has hit bookstores. Michael Wolff’s latest publication, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, tackles a topic many people would like answers to — his connection to Jeffery Epstein. Now Trump isn’t the only high-profile figure who has […]