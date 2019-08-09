The IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF) Share Price Has Gained 98% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, IMF Bentham Limited (ASX:IMF) shareholders have seen the share price rise 98% over three years, well in excess of the market return (16%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 22% in the last year.

IMF Bentham isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

IMF Bentham actually saw its revenue drop by 29% per year over three years. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 26% each year in that time. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between IMF Bentham's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. IMF Bentham's TSR of 117% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that IMF Bentham has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you would like to research IMF Bentham in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

