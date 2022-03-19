IMF Board to Discuss Argentina $45 Billion Deal on March 25

Patrick Gillespie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund announced Saturday that its board of directors will discuss Argentina’s $45 billion agreement on Friday, the final step of approval after two years of negotiations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

If approved, it would be Argentina’s 22nd IMF program and the latest chapter in the country’s tumultuous relationship with the Washington-based lender. The pending agreement would refinance payments owed from a record IMF bailout given to the previous government in 2018 that failed to stabilize the economy.

Argentina’s congress passed legislation this week that approved the IMF’s financing of the new deal, but not the economic policies underpinning the program. The agreement further exposed a divide within the ruling coalition led by President Alberto Fernandez, with several lawmakers in the far-left wing of the bloc voting against the deal.

Still, the IMF applauded the vote passing through congress.

Congressional approval “is an important signal that Argentina is committed to policies that will encourage more sustainable and inclusive growth,” IMF chief spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement.

The government also chose to bundle two payments due to the IMF on Monday and Tuesday for a total of about $2.8 billion into one single payment due on March 31, according to the IMF statement. The IMF said such a change is consistent with its rules and Argentina won’t enter into “arrears” or default as a result.

Upon board approval, Argentina would soon receive about $9.8 billion from the IMF to cover payments from a previous program and bolster the central bank’s reserves. The rest of the disbursements, totaling $45 billion, are conditioned to the government meeting certain fiscal and monetary targets in quarterly reviews.

(Adds more context on history of IMF and Argentina in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • P&O Told to Explain Mass Firings to Angry U.K. Ministers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Officials Claim Forced DeportationsRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘Only Chance’Two senior U.K. cabinet ministers demanded urgent answers from P&O Ferries over its abrupt firing of 800 workers, raising the prospect of legal action against t

  • Boeing In Talks With Delta On Landmark Order: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is nearing a deal to receive an order from Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The report added that if the deal goes through, this would be the first order from Delta for Boeing's single-aisle airplane family and the first significant Boeing order for the carrier in a decade. Delta is reshaping its fleet in anticipation of a swift recovery from the pandemic. Boeing and Delta are work

  • Green investing 'is going to be enhanced over time,' financial adviser says

    Soaring oil and gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have put a spotlight on U.S. energy security and investments in cheap, abundant, and independently produced power.

  • California Has So Much Cash, Wall Street Wants an Early Payback

    (Bloomberg) -- California is so awash with money that Wall Street is advising it to buy out some of its debt investors.Most Read from BloombergBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘Only Chance’Russia Default Fears Ease as Key Debt Payments Reach InvestorsMorgan Stanley and Loop Capital Markets suggested to

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Officials Claim Forced DeportationsRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on Ukr

  • Ukraine Update: Mariupol Officials Claim Forced Deportations

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Officials Claim Forced DeportationsRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘Only Chance’Russia said it used advanced “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles for the first time to strike a western Ukraine target; Ukraine didn’t confirm the incident. President

  • War in Ukraine Has Argentina Reverting to Protectionist Playbook

    (Bloomberg) -- Agricultural powerhouse Argentina is meddling in export markets again as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fans food inflation, providing the perfect cover for a rekindling of protectionist tendencies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Officials Claim Forced DeportationsRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy S

  • Finland tops list of happiest nations for fifth straight year

    Finland is the happiest country in the world for the fifth straight year, the World Happiness Report announced Thursday. The list, compiled by UNICEF, showed Finland at No. 1 in 2022, followed by Denmark and Iceland. The list is out of 149 countries and is based on people's own opinions of their country, along with data regarding the economics and general state of a nation.Countries that got some bumps in their happiness ranking in the past...

  • Over 1.5M children have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24: UNICEF

    The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday announced that more than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.The agency warned that the high number of child refugees comes with an increased risk of trafficking as traffickers look to take advantage of chaotic situations such as this.The risk becomes greater as more than 500 children were found fleeing the country alone without a guardian,...

  • Bank of America will be biggest winner from Main Street banking boom: analyst

    Main Street banking is poised to see the best growth since the 1980s, when Madonna and Michael Jackson were on MTV, Ronald Reagan was in office, and everyone had long hair and wore neon attire. And Bank of America will be the biggest winner.

  • U.N. climate panel prepares to release report as researchers study group from within

    The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is set to report its next slate of findings, focused on mitigating global warming, on April 4.Why it matters: The IPCC's conclusions on how to avert the most severe consequences of global warming will help guide policymakers and business leaders as they aim to cut emissions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeClues are emerging about its contents, as well as a unique study taki

  • IRS Is ‘Outgunned,’ Commissioner Rettig Says

    IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said Thursday that his agency doesn’t have the budget or the personnel to deal with the increasingly complicated tax strategies deployed by large corporations. “We do not have the resources to go after the bigs or the superbigs, as we refer to them, and we get outgunned routinely in that space,” Rettig told House Ways and Means Committee. The commissioner also warned about further cuts to the IRS budget, which he said has been reduced by roughly 15% over the last de

  • Oil Executives Summoned by Democrats Over $4-a-Gallon Gasoline

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats in Congress are taking aim at big oil as they seek to deflect blame for eye-popping gasoline prices that could sink their prospects in the midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Officials Claim Forced DeportationsRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘Only

  • Ex-partner of Russian oligarch close to Putin said life in Russia was like 'The Godfather' and there was a 'lack of normal human morals'

    Alexandra Tolstoy got a front-row look at Putin's Russia for eight years while she was with a Russian oligarch once known as Putin's banker.

  • Gov. Kemp signs bill suspending Georgia's gas tax

    Gov. Brian Kemp is signing House Bill 304, which would temporarily suspend the collection of state motor vehicle taxes in the state, into law in Darien, Georgia.

  • Michigan unemployment agency beset with problems has $8B in fraud, data finds

    Earlier this year state audits found that Michigan's unemployment agency lost more than $8 billion in taxpayer money because of waste and fraud. A new audit shows the agency never even did a background on many they hired -- and some of those new hires had already been convicted of stealing money.

  • Vladimir Putin in 'total panic' about revolution in Moscow, says Boris Johnson

    Will it be round two for Rishi vs Boris? Boris Johnson: ‘Blindingly obvious’ now’s not the time for IndyRef2 David Cameron joins the Ukraine war effort by driving lorry to Poland Camilla Tominey: Nicola Sturgeon has turned Scotland into a banana republic Jacob Rees-Mogg: Ukraine war shows ‘partygate’ was ‘fluff’

  • Mostly-Black Town In Tennessee Loses Financial Control Just As Millions of Dollars Roll In

    A tiny, majority-Black town in Tennessee which was poised to benefit from a massive investment from Ford Motor Company has instead been taken over by the state’s comptroller. Mason, Tenn., has about 1,500 residents. Most of its elected officials are Black and members of the Democratic party, in stark contrast with the mostly-white and Republican-controlled Tipton County government as well as Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, who on Tuesday took the step of seizing control of Mason’s finances

  • Marie Yovanovitch says Trump's Helsinki press conference with Putin was so 'disastrous' that she couldn't finish eating her french fries

    It was a "spectacle" that left people "pondering the depths to which Trump had sunk in his pandering to Putin," the former Ukraine ambassador writes.

  • Former KGB spy offers insights on what Putin wants

    "Afghanistan was the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union — and Ukraine may become the beginning of the end of Putin as a dictator," the former sleeper agent told CBS News.