IMF chief: Biden-Xi meet signals more global cooperation

STORY: "It sends a signal to the rest of the world that we must find ways to cooperate on those challenges where no country on its own can succeed," Georgieva told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Georgieva said the Fund was "seriously considering" a possible augmentation of Egypt's $3 billion loan program due to economic difficulties posed by the Israel-Hamas war.

Georgieva told Reuters that the conflict is "devastating" Gaza's population and economy and has "severe impacts" on the West Bank's economy and is also posing difficulties for neighboring countries Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan through the loss of tourism and higher energy costs.