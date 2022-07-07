IMF chief Georgieva: Creditors of Common Framework countries to meet in July

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kristalina Georgieva
    Bulgarian economist and CEO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Official creditors of Zambia, Chad and Ethiopia are set to meet in July, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva, in a bid to promote efforts to overhaul their debt burdens.

The three African nations have all signed up for debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework - an initiative launched in 2020 and designed to streamline debt restructuring efforts in the wake of poorer countries buckling under the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, progress so far has been glacial, and IMF and World Bank officials have been blunt about the failings of the Common Framework. They are pushing for finance officials of the G20 major economies to apply more pressure on China and private sector creditors to participate.

"We expect in July to have some creditor committees for all three countries meeting, but time is not our friend," Georgieva told Reuters in an interview. "Now is the time to show results."

All three countries face different challenges.

In January 2021, Chad became the first country to request a restructuring of its $3 billion external debt under the Common Framework.

It struck a deal with creditor nations in June 2021, but has struggled to finalise talks with private creditors. Chad owes one third of its external debt burden to commercial creditors, and almost all of that to Glencore in oil-for-cash deals dating back to 2013 and 2014.

"The oil price going up gave reasons for Glencore and others to challenge the debt sustainability analysis, they say 'Oh well, it is not so bad anymore'," said Georgieva, adding that the situation still "requires a debt restructuring and we are pressing for that."

Georgieva was more upbeat on Zambia, where China had agreed to co-chair official creditor committee, but added "we have to move fast."

Zambia's Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said last week the country's economy would be highly compromised without external support.

A Paris Club source said the group of wealthy creditor nations was working on providing financing assurances to the IMF that could unlock funds for Zambia.

"We hope that that can be done before the end of July," the source added.

Ethiopia's creditor nations held a meeting chaired by China and France in September 2021 but further progress has been held up by the country's civil war.

The IMF said in June it wanted to start talks with Ethiopia over a funding program as soon as conditions allowed.

Georgieva said there had been close engagement with the senior leadership in China - the largest bilateral creditor to the world - on debt issues.

"We are seeing some signs that China recognizes it is actually in their own interest to prevent that crisis because they will be the first to lose dramatically if that is the case," she said.

Beijing had now designated officials to deal with debt issues in key bodies such as the ministry of finance and the central bank, she added.

"The critical sign of seriousness is complete Zambia, complete Chad, complete Ethiopia - it is the very old saying: the proof of the pudding is in the eating."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris, writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-U.S. recession fears beckon investors back to painful Treasuries trade

    Growing worries about a potential recession in the United States are tempting some investors back into the Treasury market, despite bruising declines in U.S. government bonds throughout the first half of 2022. Surging U.S. inflation and rising interest rates have dulled the allure of Treasuries this year, dealing bond prices their worst first-half performance since at least 1973 after a 40-year bull market. Treasuries, however, have become more attractive recently on fears that the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policies will bring on a recession that pushes the U.S. central bank to stop or slow its rate hikes sooner than expected.

  • Pakistan goat: Long-eared kid becomes star

    Simba's ears measure 54cm (21in) each, a length his owner claims breaks global records.

  • Russians moving into Ukraine's Donetsk, says regional governor

    Serhiy Gaidai said the Russian troops had sustained heavy losses in the long process of capturing the twin towns of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but were channelling their efforts into moving southward. "Heavy fighting is going on at the edge of Luhansk region... All the forces of the Russian army and reserves have been redirected there... They are sustaining heavy losses," Gaidai told Ukrainian television.

  • In Paterson, a halal slaughterhouse faces 'overwhelming' pace ahead of Muslim holiday

    A Paterson halal slaughterhouse, one of the biggest in the nation, is bracing for its busiest days during Eid al-Adha.

  • Recruiters and workers are using social media to find jobs after layoffs, report shows

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Rachelle Akuffo and Dave Briggs discuss a new report that found layoff announcements on social media are actually helping individuals find new jobs.

  • Biden grants $1 billion for airports, Apple upgrades watch screen, Elon Musk fathered twins

    Notable business headlines include the Biden administration granting $1 billion to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals, Apple upgrading its Apple Watch screen size, and Elon Musk welcoming twins with a Neuralink executive.

  • Denzel Washington misses Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony with Covid

    Mr Washington is one of 17 people recieving the medal from President Joe Biden on Thursday

  • Exclusive: Trump left Sarasota media company weeks before federal subpoenas were issued

    Donald Trump is no longer listed as a board member of his media company. The removal comes just prior to the company receiving two federal subpoenas.

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • Putin says Russia just starting in Ukraine, peace talks will get harder with time

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield, while insisting that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks. In a hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Putin said the prospects for any negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on. Russia accuses the West of waging a proxy war against it by hammering its economy with sanctions and stepping up the supply of advanced weapons to Ukraine.

  • Its carnage here. Ill be traumatised for the rest of my life: Russian occupiers in Kherson Oblast suffer nervous breakdowns

    WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 18:02 The Security Service of Ukraine reports that soldiers from the Russian occupying forces dream only of returning home alive. The Russians are suffering nervous breakdowns - and express a desire to be treated - as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • Secret Service denial of Hutchinson story fuels attacks from both sides

    The Secret Service is doubling down on its denial of an alleged altercation between former President Trump and his security detail on Jan. 6 of last year, providing a rare defense of Trump’s actions that day amid mounting evidence that he tried to orchestrate a coup from the White House. The extraordinary anecdote of a…

  • Judge denies lawmakers’ challenge to testify for special grand jury in Trump election probe

    Attorneys for Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former state Sen. William Ligon tried to say that legislative privilege protected them from having to testify.

  • Teenagers Say They Were Kidnapped and Raped by Putin’s Private Army

    Pierre CromEBAM, Cameroon—Ella* and Béatrice*—both 16—returned from visiting a friend earlier this year to discover that their homes were on fire.Friends and neighbors, who had lost almost everything, were wailing uncontrollably as their whole compound in the Central African Republic village of Aïgbado was engulfed in flames.It was Jan. 16, the day of an infamous massacre—first reported by The Daily Beast—when Putin’s private army slaughtered more than 70 people in eastern CAR, setting homes abl

  • Russians abandon military warehouses fearing HIMARS

    Russian fear of HIMARS multiple launcher rocket systems forces the occupiers to abandon their military equipment warehouses en masse, Zaporizhzhya regional military administration reported on July 7.

  • Federal officials to Donald Trump: Your political money numbers don't make sense

    The Federal Election Commission sent a letter to the Make America Great Again PAC after finding several apparent errors in a recent financial disclosure.

  • Kremlin official suggests Russia could one day try to reclaim Alaska from the US

    The US purchased Alaska from the Russian government for $7.2 million in 1867. The territory was admitted into the Union in 1959.

  • Putin’s Big Turning Point in the War Could Finally Be Here

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian forces took a key region in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, thanks in part to Moscow stepping up its coordination and war planning, according to a British intelligence assessment released on Tuesday.This change in Russian forces’ approach to fighting in Eastern Ukraine could be the early signs of a brand new—and worrying—phase in Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine.While Ukrainian officials first denied that they had lost Ly

  • Putin’s Lies Have Kremlin TV Flailing and Fighting On-Air

    GettyWhile Russian troops slowly advance in Eastern Ukraine, questions loom as to how far President Vladimir Putin is planning to take his invasion of Ukraine. During a recent press conference, Putin claimed that nothing has changed and everything is going according to the plan: “I have formulated the overall goal, which is to liberate Donbas, protect its people and create conditions that will guarantee the security of Russia itself. That is all.” His deliberately vague responses implied that Ru

  • Belarus is already directly threatening to attack Poland in the event of "Western provocations"

    "EUROPEAN PRAVDA" - THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 17:17 Deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Major General Ruslan Kosygin, said that in the event of "Western provocations", Belarusian forces will strike primarily on the infrastructure of Poland.