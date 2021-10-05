IMF chief says Europe can avoid debt crisis, hard to think of Bitcoin as money

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a news conference in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Medium-term fiscal consolidation and growth will put Europe on a sound footing to avoid another sovereign debt crisis despite rising debt levels caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, speaking remotely to an event hosted by Bocconi University in Italy, said she regards digital currencies backed by central banks to be the most reliable form of digital money and that it is difficult to think of Bitcoin and other crypto assets as money.

Georgieva said that Europe was more fit to avoid another debt crisis such as the one faced by Greece in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2007–08.

But she said countries would have to plan carefully how to shift course to medium-term fiscal consolidation to erase the increased pandemic-related debt burden.

Georgieva said that 110 countries among the IMF membership are at some stage of looking into central bank digital currencies, and a key challenge was how to guarantee interoperability of digital currencies.

"De-facto assets" like Bitcoin are not backed by assets that hold their value stable and can rise and fall sharply, Georgieva said, adding: "In the history of money, it is difficult to think of them as money."

She said the top consideration for policymakers exploring digital currencies is whether they can be a means of exchange that the public can trust. Other considerations are whether the digital currencies contribute to domestic economic stability and how they fit into international regulatory frameworks, such as those being developed by the Bank for International Settlements.

It is "very impressive how much the international community, the central banks, institutions like ours are now actively engaged to make sure that in this fast moving world of digitalization, money is a source of confidence and helps the economy function rather than (being) a risk."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • How to give your heirs quick access to your bank accounts when you die

    Would your loved ones have necessary access to your bank accounts after you die to help carry out your last wishes and handle arrangements? “If you have a bank account in a single person’s name, it can take time to get access to,” says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. To avoid that problem, you can designate a beneficiary on your bank accounts such as CDs, checking or money markets through what are known as Payable on Death Accounts (POD), sometimes called Transfer on Death accounts or Totten accounts.

  • Ethereum: Why Now's the Time to Buy More

    According to founder Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network is on the verge of a dramatic technological revolution. One year from now, Ethereum will transition into a proof-of-stake (PoS) network where investors will be able to earn interest from validating blockchain transactions with their coins (known as staking), execute digital interparty agreements (smart contracts) at record speed, and use far less electricity when utilizing the network. The upcoming Ethereum 2.0 network upgrade is a massive overhaul from the current slow and inefficient network.

  • Chinese property developer Fantasia just missed a $206 million repayment deadline, a sign that China's real estate woes extend beyond Evergrande

    Fantasia, worth $415 million, and its default add to fears that an imminent major collapse in China's property market could destabilize the entire country's economy.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • I gave my ex-wife 50% of my wages as alimony so I could avoid debts. She agreed to pay my expenses — now she’s changed her mind

    THE MONEYIST Dear Moneyist, I have an irrevocable judgment against me. The creditors wanted to put a lien on my wages, so I agreed to pay my ex-wife alimony of 50% of my wages so the creditors could not garnish my wages.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial advisor you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart. The definition of a financial planner is very broad and can encompass everything the planner helping with everything from investing and retirement, to insurance and taxes.

  • The Oil Major Primed To Profit In The Permian

    ConocoPhillips’ purchase of Shell acreage in the Permian Basin looks like a stroke of genius from the American giant, which is going to see plenty of benefits beyond existing production

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Billionaire David Tepper is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 5 Stocks. Legendary investor, philanthropist and co-founder of the public equity investment fund Appaloosa Management, David […]

  • Signs You’re Wealthier Than You Think

    "When most think of wealth, they think about money," said Tom Corley, author of "Rich Habits" and "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life." "The thinking goes, the more money you have, the wealthier you...

  • A huge glitch on DeFi platform Compound has put $160 million at risk - with the founder begging for the money to be returned

    It was a very rough weekend for Compound, a DeFi platform that risks losing more than $100 million after an upgrade went badly wrong.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • 54% of Americans Fear a Stock Market Crash Is Imminent --Here's How to Prepare

    The scary thing about investing in stocks is that the market could crash at any time, and it's hard to predict when. In fact, recent data from Allianz Life Insurance confirms that stock market jitters aren't uncommon. In a September survey, 54% of respondents worry that a big stock market crash is just around the corner.

  • Bitcoin has no value and authorities will soon 'regulate the hell out of it,' says JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

    Pressed on his $31 million salary, Dimon said: "We have a free market in this country, which ... everyone should applaud."

  • 3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons why you may be getting less than you expected.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

    Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol are among the commodity merchants facing massive margin calls on their positions in natural gas markets across Europe and the U.S.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.