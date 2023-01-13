IMF Chief Urges China to Stay Course on Reopening Economy

2
Eric Martin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The head of the International Monetary Fund urged China to move forward with reopening its economy, calling the nation’s transition from a Covid Zero policy to more normal functioning likely the single most important factor for global growth in 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Washington-based financial institution believes that a world recession can be avoided, even as growth slows from an estimated 3.2% in 2022, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters Thursday. If the US, the largest economy, goes into contraction, it will be a mild one, she said.

The fund doesn’t expect a major downgrade of its October forecast for a 2.7% expansion in global GDP when it updates its World Economic Outlook on Jan. 31 in Singapore, Georgieva said. Global growth is likely to bottom out toward the end of the year, with the pace picking up next year, she said.

Inflation remains stubborn, and the job of central banks to tame price increases is not yet finished, she said in a wide-ranging discussion that lasted more than an hour.

“What is most important is for China to stay the course, not to back off from that reopening,” said Georgieva, who visited the world’s second-largest economy last month for the first time since the start of the pandemic. “If they stay the course, by mid-year or there around, China will turn into a positive contributor to average global growth,” she said, calling the nation’s 2022 performance “very disappointing.”

A year after the Covid-19 omicron variant and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine slammed the brakes on the global economy, President Vladimir Putin’s war continues to be a negative factor for investor and consumer confidence, especially in Europe, she said. Potential of a spillover from the war is the risk that would have the biggest impact on economic expansion, although it’s a low-probability event, Georgieva said.

While the world’s lender of last resort sees no systemic debt crisis on the horizon, 60% of low-income nations are at or near distress.

The Group of 20 largest economies along with the IMF and World Bank will hold a global sovereign debt roundtable on the margins of a meeting of central bankers and finance ministers in India next month to bring together representatives from governments, borrowing nations and private lenders to discuss challenges.

Georgieva said that one risk the world is not yet prepared for but may surface later this year is the impact of tighter financial conditions on labor markets and employment. While governments have provided policy support to help workers deal with high energy prices, that ability is shrinking, and down the line people being out of a job amid faster inflation could lead to protests like those seen in nations from Lebanon to Chile in 2019, Georgieva said.

(Updates with release date for World Economic Outlook update in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at 2.7%

    The International Monetary Fund is not expected to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday, noting that concerns about an oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments. Georgieva said the IMF expected the slowdown in global growth to "bottom out" and "turn around towards the end of '23 and into '24."

  • Pharma lobby blasts 'stupid' pandemic patent plans

    Stripping patent protection from Covid-19 treatments is a "mind-bogglingly stupid" idea, the head of a leading pharmaceutical lobby said Wednesday, warning that the move would put industry innovation at risk.Therefore, an IP waiver "potentially undermining what worked so well in this pandemic is basically mind-bogglingly stupid", Cueni said.

  • Biden Special Counsel Robert Hur Once Oversaw Robert Mueller

    (Bloomberg) -- Newly appointed Special Counsel Robert Hur brings rare firsthand experience with a sensitive investigation carrying high legal and political stakes for a sitting president.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wag

  • Avaya Discusses Bankruptcy That Would Give Lenders Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Avaya Holdings Corp. has held talks with lenders over a plan that could hand them control of the company as part of a bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders

  • Bannon refuses to talk to his own lawyers in charity fraud case

    Bannon, who has pleaded not guilty, entered a lower Manhattan courtroom Thursday voicing support for protesters in Brazil who falsely claim the results of the presidential election were rigged.

  • Key US LNG Terminal Cancels Shipments, Raising Questions on Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport LNG has canceled some upcoming shipments, adding to the uncertainty over when the US liquefied natural gas exporter will resume shipments after an explosion last summer.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back F

  • Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said to start new round of lay-offs affecting hundreds of jobs ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has initiated a new round of lay-offs affecting hundreds of jobs, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the country's Big Tech companies continue their restructuring efforts ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The job cuts will cover nearly every department in Beijing-based Didi, including its ride hailing, overseas business and risk management operations. Compensation for the dismissed employees will be calculated based on the number of ye

  • Microsoft Says It Will Give US Workers Unlimited Time Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it is shifting vacation policy to give US workers unlimited time off, matching a system already in place at its LinkedIn unit.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers: Markets WrapThe chan

  • How 20-year-old Yaroslav Askarov made his NHL debut for Nashville Predators

    How 20-year-old Yaroslav Askarov made NHL debut for Nashville Predators

  • Silver Elephant's El Triunfo East Block Drills 25.7 Meters of 1.1g/t AuEq in Bolivia, All Three TEB Drill Holes Encountered Gold Mineralisation

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQX: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant", or the "Company") announces diamond drilling results from the Company's 100%-controlled El Triunfo gold-silver project located 75 km east of La Paz city, Bolivia. Five holes totaling 1,500 meters were drilled on El Triunfo West Block ("TWB") and newly discovered El Triunfo East Block ("TEB") based on induced polarization ("IP") geophysical anom

  • Rapid Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:RAPID) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over...

  • Music and mockery - the latest missiles in the Taiwan Strait propaganda war

    Taiwan has branded the warplanes of the People's Liberation Army "disgusting vultures" and its ballistic missiles "irritating firecrackers" in the latest round of an influence war with Beijing. The dismissive descriptions came after the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command released a propaganda music video on Monday at the end of its large-scale combat exercises around the island the previous day. Entitled "My Hawk Warriors Circling Formosa Island," the video, posted on the command's WeChat social medi

  • India targets China's dominance in mobile phones

    There's some way to go, but India hopes to build its own world-class mobile phone industry.

  • Dealer Sues VW Because New Dealer 20 Miles Away Is Too 'Close'

    This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but dealerships are fairly territorial. It’s one of the reasons dealership franchise ownership can be a messy experience. It’s also a reason why you rarely see the same brand dealer in town, but perhaps a town over. Too close, and you’ll be in for a fight, like the dealer suing Volkswagen over a new dealer getting licensed, just 20 miles away, Automotive News reports.

  • Asian Stocks Set for Weekly Gain Amid Choppy Trade: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were mostly higher in choppy trading on Friday, with a light tailwind from easing inflationary pressure in the US.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers: Markets WrapWhile expectations that cent

  • House GOP Seeks Hunter Biden Bank Reports From Treasury

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans are moving fast on long-promised investigations of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter with fresh demands that Treasury officials turn over documents tied to his foreign banking and business transactions.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsE

  • Dollar wobbles as U.S. inflation fuels hopes of slower Fed rate path

    The U.S. dollar swayed on Friday, flirting with seven-month lows after a sharp dive overnight as data showed U.S. inflation was slowing, boosting hopes of the Federal Reserve taking its foot off an aggressive interest rate hike policy. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.059% to 102.220 but was languishing around its lowest level since June. U.S consumer prices surprisingly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, with Federal Reserve policymakers expressing their relief and paving the way for the central bank to slow the pace of monetary tightening.

  • Yen flying as market challenges BOJ, stocks cheer inflation's retreat

    Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered a slowdown in U.S. inflation, while the yen hit a seven-month high and Japanese bond yields broke above the central bank's target as markets challenged Tokyo's commitment to loose monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to hit a new seven-month high and were headed for a third consecutive week of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% and the yen, which surged 2.7% against the dollar overnight, kept going and rose about 0.2% further to 128.65 per dollar.

  • The way Medicare will negotiate down prescription drug prices takes shape

    Biden administration releases timeline for negotiations as policy experts debate pharmaceutical industry impact

  • 'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.