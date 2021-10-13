IMF on Crypto Risks: Lack of Regulation Could Threaten Financial Stability

BeInCrypto –

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) spoke of several impacts that the crypto market could have on the world’s economy in a global financial stability report. Giving particular importance to stablecoins, the organization called for global regulation standards for the market as a whole.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its global financial stability report on Oct 12, stating that cryptocurrencies could threaten global financial stability. The IMF called for regulation of the market class and that this must be a “priority on the global policy agenda.” Furthermore, like the U.S. Treasury, it sees risks with stablecoins and calls this out as a key area of concern.

Some of the challenges that the IMF lays out are,

