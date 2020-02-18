IMF Cuts Nigerian Growth Forecast on Coronavirus Oil Impact

Alonso Soto

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Plunging oil prices stemming from the coronavirus outbreak led the International Monetary Fund to cut its estimate for Nigerian economic growth, highlighting the difficulties Africa’s top crude producer faces reviving and diversifying its economy.

The forecast was lowered to 2% from 2.5%, the lender said in a statement Monday after concluding an Article IV consultation. Nigeria needs a major policy overhaul to reduce vulnerabilities including widening current-account and budget deficits that jeopardize the economy, it said.

“Under current policies, the outlook is challenging,” the IMF said. “The mission’s growth forecast for 2020 was revised down to 2% to reflect the impact of lower international oil prices.”

The spread of the coronavirus virus has curbed demand in China, driving oil prices down nearly 13% this year, and below the $57-a-barrel the Nigerian government forecast in its 2020 budget. Nigeria, which depends on crude for 90% of its exports, has struggled to rebound from a plunge in prices that dragged its economy into its first annual contraction in 25 years in 2016.

To stoke the economy, which together with South Africa account for almost half of sub-Saharan Africa’s gross domestic product, President Muhammadu Buhari has forced private banks to hand out more loans. The IMF said that lending policy should be revisited given concerns about deteriorating asset quality.

READ: An Unpredictable Central Bank Has Nigerian Lenders Guessing

The government also needs to urgently raise income beyond the oil sector to close the widening fiscal gap and lower debt-service costs that consumes 60% of its revenues, the IMF said.

The lender welcomed the central bank’s move to raise cash reserve requirements in January, but called for more tightening through conventional monetary policy to counter quickening inflation, which has been above the target range for more than four years. Consumer-price growth accelerated to 12.1% in January, the highest level in 21 months.

(Updates with additional IMF comments from sixth paragraph)

To contact the reporter on this story: Alonso Soto in Abuja at asoto54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Rene Vollgraaff

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sanders and Bloomberg exchange blows as Democratic race heats up
    Yahoo News

    Sanders and Bloomberg exchange blows as Democratic race heats up

    The gloves continue to come off in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, with Bernie Sanders accusing billionaire Mike Bloomberg of buying the election and attacking the former New York City mayor's record on race, and Bloomberg taking a swipe at the Vermont senator and his fervent supporters. On Sunday, Sanders launched his latest offensive against Bloomberg at a Democratic Party dinner in Las Vegas, where he denounced “stop and frisk” policing that disproportionately targeted African-Americans during Bloomberg's tenure as mayor. Bloomberg, who has apologized for his past support of the NYPD's stop-and-frisk tactics, responded in a tweet that included a video clip featuring alleged Sanders supporters — their names are blurred out — attacking other candidates' fans on social media.

  • Former mayoral candidate drugged woman with cupcake to steal newborn, officials say
    USA TODAY

    Former mayoral candidate drugged woman with cupcake to steal newborn, officials say

    A Washington woman and her 16-year-old daughter were arrested and accused of  drugging a woman with a tainted cupcake in an attempt to kidnap her newborn child and raise it as her own. Juliette Parker, 38, allegedly used a number of aliases such as Juliette Noel and Juliette Gains, which may have been used to contact unsuspecting parents as a baby photographer. "She wanted (babies) five weeks and younger so she could raise it herself, take it out of state and pretend it was a newborn of her own,” Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer told CBS News.

  • Cuba burning tires to power factory as US oil sanctions bite
    AFP

    Cuba burning tires to power factory as US oil sanctions bite

    The Cuban government has ordered a cement factory to burn old tires to power its operations and save on oil, amid a worsening fuel shortage brought on by US sanctions on the Communist island. On orders of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the firm Cementos Cienfuegos, located in the center of the country, will receive an increasing supply of used tires to burn, the official daily Granma said Monday. Cuba has been suffering oil shortages since last September, when the administration of President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on ships carrying petroleum to the island from its main fuel supplier Venezuela.

  • Reuters

    Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark Gezi trial

    A Turkish court on Tuesday ruled to acquit businessman Osman Kavala and eight other defendants over their alleged role in Gezi Park protests in 2013, in a case that had drawn strong criticism from Western allies and human rights groups. Applause erupted in the courtroom and some people cried in disbelief when the decision was announced. A guilty verdict had been widely expected in the case, widely regarded as a test of justice in Turkey.

  • US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets
    The Independent

    US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets

    Rockets have dropped near the US embassy in Iraq and a military base hosting American troops, according to officials. Two rockets dropped inside the sprawling embassy compound in Baghdad, three Iraqi security officials have claimed. Colonel Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the US military operation in Iraq, said the military base had been hit by rockets just before 3.30am local time on Sunday.

  • Coronavirus Proves One Thing: China's Rise Is Built on Quicksand
    The National Interest

    Coronavirus Proves One Thing: China's Rise Is Built on Quicksand

    Despite China's incredible economic success as of late, it's important to remember that it is still fundamentally a communist country. Freedom can be messy, but it's nothing like the mess an authoritarian regime creates when it fears losing power. The disturbing outbreak of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and the communist government's response to it should be a reminder of the consequence of a system based on state control, without rule by the people and a vibrant civil society.

  • Coronavirus updates: Wuhan hospital director dies as death toll nears 2,000
    NBC News

    Coronavirus updates: Wuhan hospital director dies as death toll nears 2,000

    dead, 72,436 confirmed cases in mainland China • Wuhan hospital director dies of coronavirus • Quarantine on cruise ship in Japan could end as early as Wednesday • Apple says coronavirus will hit revenue expectations • Japan plans HIV drug trials for coronavirus • 'Every scenario on the table' in virus outbreak: WHO 1,868 dead, 72,436 confirmed cases in mainland China The total death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 1,868, officials at China's National Health Commission said Tuesday. There were 1,886 new confirmed infections as the total number of confirmed cases grew to 72,436.

  • Daughter of man accused of killing 8 describes his abuse
    Associated Press

    Daughter of man accused of killing 8 describes his abuse

    The daughter of a Mississippi man on trial in the shooting deaths of eight people testified Monday that he was abusive and beat her frequently. My'Khyiah Godbolt took the stand at a courthouse in Magnolia, the Daily Leader newspaper reported, to testify against her father, Willie Cory Godbolt. Godbolt, 37, is charged with capital murder, accused of fatally shooting eight people, including the deputy who arrived at his in-laws' home over the Memorial Day in 2017.

  • Gunmen kill 24 and injure 18 in attack on Burkina Faso church
    Yahoo News Video

    Gunmen kill 24 and injure 18 in attack on Burkina Faso church

    Gunmen killed 24 people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday Mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources told Reuters on Monday.

  • Buttigieg: I won't 'take lectures on family values' from Rush Limbaugh
    Yahoo News

    Buttigieg: I won't 'take lectures on family values' from Rush Limbaugh

    Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a simple response on Sunday when asked about conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh's questioning whether Americans are ready to back a gay candidate for president. "I'm proud of my husband," he said.

  • Mike Bloomberg just made the debate. Can he keep his cool?
    Politico

    Mike Bloomberg just made the debate. Can he keep his cool?

    Mike Bloomberg's free-spending campaign rollout has rocketed him into contention for the Democratic nomination — but he now faces a challenge immune to his fortune. The multi-billionaire qualified early Tuesday for the nationally televised debate in Las Vegas Wednesday night, clocking in at 19 percent in a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll — good for second place behind only Sen. Bernie Sanders. The former New York City mayor's irritability with questions he deems unwarranted and controversies he feels he has already put to bed could undermine his debut on the debate stage, where Americans will be introduced to the man behind the ubiquitous campaign ads.

  • 'Ghost ship' washes ashore in Ireland after Storm Dennis
    AFP

    'Ghost ship' washes ashore in Ireland after Storm Dennis

    A "ghost ship" drifting without a crew for more than a year washed ashore on Ireland's south coast in high seas caused by Storm Dennis, the Republic's coast guard said. The abandoned 77-metre (250-feet) cargo ship MV Alta ran aground on rocks outside the village of Ballycotton near Cork, Ireland's second city, bringing an end to her months-long voyage. The Alta's odyssey began in September 2018 when she became disabled in the mid-Atlantic en route from Greece to Haiti.

  • Inside the Family's Manhattan Apartment
    Architectural Digest

    Inside the Family's Manhattan Apartment

    undefined Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Tennessee flooding: 'Unprecedented' floods make homes slide into river
    The Independent

    Tennessee flooding: 'Unprecedented' floods make homes slide into river

    Authorities managing dams in Tennessee and Mississippi must make difficult decisions as floodwaters swell along the states' rivers; the surging water pressing against the dams has to be released at some point, and when it does, it often spells disaster for individuals living downstream from the dams. Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman Jim Hopson told the Associated Press that the organisation was working to mitigate the damage caused when water is released from the dams.

  • China legal activist who called on Xi to 'give way' arrested: activists
    Reuters

    China legal activist who called on Xi to 'give way' arrested: activists

    Chinese authorities have arrested a prominent rights activist and legal scholar who had called on President Xi Jinping to step down over his handling of crises including the coronavirus outbreak, two fellow activists said on Monday. Xu Zhiyong had been on the run since December after attending a gathering in the southern city of Xiamen which focused on discussion of human rights in China, according to Hua Ze, an activist and friend of Xu's. Four others who had attended the gathering in December were arrested previously, Hua told Reuters. Xu was arrested on Saturday night by the Beijing police with assistance by police in Guangzhou, Hua said.

  • Airlines, officials trace path of couple diagnosed with coronavirus that flew from Hawaii
    USA TODAY

    Airlines, officials trace path of couple diagnosed with coronavirus that flew from Hawaii

    Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Japanese health officials to trace the path of a couple from Nagoya, Japan, who were diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from Hawaii. Hawaiian state health officials say the couple, who are in their 60s, were in Hawaii from Jan. 28 to Feb. 7 and tested positive after being hospitalized in Japan. The man, who was diagnosed before his wife, flew on Hawaiian Airlines flight HA265 from Kahului, Hawaii, to Honolulu on Feb. 3, in addition to flying home on Delta flight 611 from Honolulu to Nagoya on Feb. 6 with his wife.

  • Missing Milwaukee woman, two daughters found dead in garage
    NBC News

    Missing Milwaukee woman, two daughters found dead in garage

    A missing Milwaukee woman and her two daughters were found dead Sunday, the victims of an apparent homicide, authorities said. Amarah J. Banks, 26, Zaniya R. Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, were found in a Milwaukee garage Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference. "You have to also understand that foul play was not an initial piece of this investigation, it was a missing investigation that escalated," Morales said.

  • North Korea vs. South Korea: Who Wins a War Straight-Up?
    The National Interest

    North Korea vs. South Korea: Who Wins a War Straight-Up?

    Key point: It's no accident that the North Korean military has evolved asymmetric means such as long range border artillery, light infantry, infiltration forces, and chemical and radiological units to counter the South's increasing technological superiority. In the last seventy years, the Republic of Korea Army (ROK Army) has evolved from a constabulary force into one of the largest, most powerful, technologically advanced armies in the world. This remarkable evolution is entirely due to the original 1950–53 invasion and war by neighboring North Korea.

  • Over 1,100 former Justice Department officials call for William Barr's resignation after his handling of Roger Stone's sentencing
    Business Insider

    Over 1,100 former Justice Department officials call for William Barr's resignation after his handling of Roger Stone's sentencing

    Associated Press More than 1,100 former Justice Department officials signed on to a letter Sunday that called for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr. Barr has faced criticism over the handling of sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone, the longtime Republican adviser and Trump ally, who was convicted last year on seven counts related to his involvement in the Mueller investigation. Prosecutors had initially recommended a seven-to-nine year sentence, though the DOJ would later call the recommendations "excessive" not long after angry tweets from President Trump.

  • Associated Press

    Turkey seeks 695 arrests over links to U.S.-based cleric

    Turkish prosecutors have issued detention warrants against 695 people suspected of links to the U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed coup attempt in 2016, state media reported Tuesday. The warrants were issued as part of a crackdown on the network led by cleric Fethullah Gulen that continues nearly four years after the attempted coup. Turkish authorities maintain that the group remains a national security threat.

  • Clinton 'wants back in' as Bloomberg campaign VP pick
    Yahoo News Video

    Clinton 'wants back in' as Bloomberg campaign VP pick

    Michael Bloomberg's campaign attempted to stop rumors that he was considering failed presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for his running mate in the 2020 election.

  • Japan suffers worst economic slump in five years
    AFP

    Japan suffers worst economic slump in five years

    Japan has suffered its worst quarterly GDP contraction in more than five years, with a tax hike and a deadly typhoon taking a toll on the world's third-largest economy. The nation's gross domestic product in the three months to December shrank 1.6 percent from the previous quarter, even before the novel coronavirus outbreak in China hit Japan, according to official data published on Monday. The quarter was marked by a rise in consumption tax from eight percent to 10 percent, as well as Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 100 people and caused widespread flooding.

  • John Oliver explains the pros and cons of Medicare-for-all, goes with the pros
    The Week

    John Oliver explains the pros and cons of Medicare-for-all, goes with the pros

    John Oliver kicked off his new season of Last Week Tonight on Sunday by looking at "an issue that has dominated the Democratic primary — and I'm not talking about why Tom Steyer doesn't look richer" (though he did address that). Mostly, he tackled Medicare-for-all, comparing the "government-funded, single-payer program" proposed by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.

  • China virus cases pass 70,000 as WHO mission begins
    AFP Relax News

    China virus cases pass 70,000 as WHO mission begins

    The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in China passed 70,000 on Monday as international experts began meetings with their Chinese counterparts on how to tackle an epidemic that has caused global concern. The death toll jumped to 1,765 in mainland China after 100 more people died in Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December before spreading across the country and overseas. Worries about its spread remain high and the epidemic's reach was highlighted by the US announcing that more than three dozen Americans from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan were infected.

  • Pakistan to consider importing insecticides from India to fight locusts
    Reuters

    Pakistan to consider importing insecticides from India to fight locusts

    Pakistan is likely to import insecticides from arch-rival India to brace itself for any locust attacks this summer, bypassing a ban on trade between the neighbouring nations. Pakistan severed all diplomatic and trade ties with New Delhi in August after India revoked the special status of Kashmir, a disputed territory between the two rivals, who have fought two of their three wars over the Himalayan region. "Yes definitely, there is a fear of locust attack in June- July, this is the reason we are planning and preparing in advance," Dr Falak Naz, Director General Department of Plant Protection, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, told Reuters.