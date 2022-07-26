IMF Cuts World GDP Outlook a Third Time as Inflation, Rates Jump

Ana Monteiro and Eric Martin
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook for this year and next, warning that the world economy may soon be on the cusp of an outright recession.

Global economic expansion will likely slow to 3.2% this year, less than the 3.6% forecast by the fund in April and the 4.4% seen in January, the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook released Tuesday.

The series of interest-rate increases that central banks have unleashed to contain inflation “is expected to bite” in 2023, with global output growth set to slow to 2.9%, it said.

While the crisis lender is still forecasting positive growth, that will do little to quell rising concern of receding expansion or even outright recession in major economies as accelerating price increases eat away at incomes, savings and profits.

“The outlook has darkened significantly since April. The world may soon be teetering on the edge of a global recession, only two years after the last one,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, said in a blog accompanying the release of the update.

Consumer prices have consistently climbed more quickly than expected, with the fund seeing inflation accelerating even further this year as higher food and energy costs couple with lingering supply-and-demand imbalances. It now projects the global consumer-price gauge to increase 8.3% this year, which would be the biggest jump since 1996. The April estimate was 7.4%.

The risks the fund outlined in the April edition of the World Economic Outlook are materializing, the fund said. Such dangers include a worsening of the war in Ukraine, escalation of sanctions on Russia, a sharper-than-anticipated slowdown in China, renewed Covid-19 flare-ups and an inflation wave that’s forcing central banks to raise interest rates.

And the risks to the revised outlook “are overwhelmingly tilted to the downside,” it said. Among the plethora of concerns is the potential for “a sudden stop” of European gas imports from Russia due to the war, more persistent inflation and a further escalation of a property crisis in China.

The growth-outlook downgrades were broad, but the projection for US expansion took the biggest hit, with the IMF cutting it by 1.4 percentage points relative to the April estimate to 2.3% because of lower growth earlier this year, reduced household purchasing power and tighter monetary policy.

Gourinchas said that while the IMF’s base case forecast is for the US to avoid recession, the path for doing so is narrow, and even a small shock could tip the economy into a technical recession, or two consecutive quarters of contraction.

The fund reduced the projection for Chinese expansion by 1.1 percentage points to 3.3%, with the nation’s deepening property bust and mobility restrictions to stem Covid-19 outbreaks disrupting activity and having global spillover effects into stressed supply chains.

Policy Priorities

Taming inflation through tighter monetary policy should be the first priority for officials, the fund said.

This “will inevitably have real economic costs, but delay will only exacerbate them,” it said.

With emerging and developing economies’ debt at multidecade highs, the increase in global borrowing costs and exchange-rate depreciation is making dollar-denominated debt more difficult to service. The World Bank says about 60% of the world’s 75 poorest countries are in or at risk of debt distress, and this is spreading to middle-income countries.

More than three dozen Democratic lawmakers this month urged President Joe Biden’s administration to support a new injection of resources known as special drawing rights at the IMF to help member countries deal with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IMF created a record $650 billion in reserves last August and while the US -- as the IMF’s largest shareholder -- has a big voice on decisions like reserves issuance, it’s unclear whether other countries would support another allocation.

Noting the calls from some policy makers for fresh reserves issuance, Gourinchas said SDRs “are not a panacea.”

“There are a number of limitations on how it can actually help countries,” Gourinchas told reporters on a call.

The fund hasn’t held discussions on a further allocation, and it’s currently focusing efforts on channeling existing reserves from richer members to those that need more reserves through two of its trusts, it said in a statement.

The IMF said it’s placing an “unusually strong emphasis” on downside-risk scenarios in its update.

“Should additional shocks hit the global economy, economic outcomes would be even worse,” it said.

(Updates with comment from Gourinchas in 17th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe's long and chequered history of rationing

    Through war, siege and social strife, Europe has a long and often painful history of rationing everything from food to fuel and water, sometimes with unintended consequences. 1793-94 - The food crisis in the chaotic aftermath of the 1789 French Revolution led Maximilien Robespierre's government to seek to control grain from the fields right up to the mouths of consumers under a rationing system backed by the guillotine. Its harshness finally led to Robespierre's fall from power and his execution.

  • Adidas cuts full-year profit target on slow China recovery

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Adidas on Tuesday cut its 2022 earnings target, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in China from pandemic restrictions. "Given the continued widespread COVID-19-related restrictions, Adidas now expects revenues in Greater China to decline at a double-digit rate during the remainder of the year," the company said. Adidas also said second-quarter sales increased 10% to 5.6 billion euros, driven by growth in North America and Latin America.

  • Will Invitae (NVTA) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Invitae (NVTA) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Elon Musk Vows to 'Be Heads Down' and 'Focused on Doing Useful Things' After Denying Affair with Friend's Wife

    “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks,” the billionaire wrote on social media

  • European Electricity Prices Rise to Records as Gas Costs Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices surged to records as Russia tightened its grip on European energy markets, deepening a crunch that’s threatening to plunge the continent’s largest economies into recession.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia

  • Did you know your online search history can be tracked? This simple step can stop that

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should delete it on a regular basis.

  • Global inflation ‘is eroding purchasing power for consumers,’ IMF chief economist says

    IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita to discuss the IMF slashing its global growth forecast again, inflation, central bank policy decisions, and China's GDP slowdown.

  • The US and Taliban are negotiating the release of part of the $9.5 billion in frozen Afghan government assets, report says

    The US froze billions of dollars of Afghan government assets over the Taliban's takeover, but ordinary people still face a humanitarian crisis.

  • From burgers to bleach, stressed consumers buy cheap

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Some global consumers are showing signs of cracking, as shoppers stressed by record inflation stick to buying basics like food, bleach and cheap burgers, while those with bigger bank accounts are snapping up $3,000 Louis Vuitton handbags. Investors are closely watching corporate results for signs economies are headed toward recession. There is weakness seen in those that have been hit hardest by record fuel and food prices.

  • Stocks Slip With Major Earnings on Tap, Fed Looming

    U.S. stock indexes moved lower midday Tuesday as investors reviewed a mixed set of earnings reports and awaited results from blue-chip firms including technology companies and consumer brands.

  • Biden: GOP can’t be on side of police if they don’t support assault weapon ban

    President Biden on Monday argued that Republicans aren’t on the side of law enforcement if they oppose banning assault weapons in remarks to a Black law enforcement organization. “You hear a lot of politicians say about how much they love you, how much they care about you, they’ll do anything for you. In the state…

  • Russia quitting space station could trigger program 'nightmare'; Griner awaits prison fate: Live Ukraine updates

    Amid disintegrating U.S.-Russia relations, Moscow said it will focus on building its own space station. Live Ukraine updates.

  • Kremlin: Nord Stream 1 turbine not arrived yet, a second has defects

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a gas turbine for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, had not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada and that a second turbine was showing defects. The European Union has repeatedly accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail but the Kremlin says shortfalls in supply have been caused by maintenance issues and the impact of Western sanctions.

  • Column: Was last week the beginning of the end for Trump?

    The signs are strong that Trump's hold on the right is in the process of terminal decay.

  • Musk’s alleged affair with Google co-founder’s wife lead to divorce, end of friendship: report

    Elon Musk had a brief affair last fall with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, ending their friendship and prompting Brin to file for divorce, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsEU Nations Ba

  • IMF cuts global growth outlook, warns high inflation threatens recession

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts again on Tuesday, warning that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war were materializing and could push the world economy to the brink of recession if left unchecked. Global real GDP growth will slow to 3.2% in 2022 from a forecast of 3.6% issued in April, the IMF said in an update of its World Economic Outlook. It added that world GDP actually contracted in the second quarter due to downturns in China and Russia.

  • Japan slashes fiscal year GDP growth f'cast to 2.0% on global demand slump

    Japan's government slashed its economic growth forecast for this fiscal year largely due to slowing overseas demand, highlighting the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns and a weakening global economy. The forecast, which serves as a basis for compiling the state budget and the government's fiscal policy, included much higher wholesale and consumer inflation estimates as surging energy and food costs and a weak yen push up prices. The world's third-biggest economy is now expected to expand about 2.0% in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year ending in March 2023, according to the Cabinet Office's projections, presented at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy – the government's top economic panel.

  • Spotify Q2 earnings: What to expect as platform doubles down on podcasts

    Spotify is set to report its fiscal second quarter earnings on Wednesday before market open. Here's what to expect.

  • 'Orwellian' facial recognition cameras in UK stores challenged by rights group

    Shoppers at a supermarket chain in southern England are being tracked by facial recognition cameras, prompting a legal complaint by a privacy rights group. Big Brother Watch said Southern Co-operative's use of biometric scans in 35 stores across Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Bristol, Brighton and Hove, Chichester, Southampton, and London was “Orwellian in the extreme” and urged Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to investigate whether it breaches data protection legislation.