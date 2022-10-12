5

IMF chief economist: 'Worst is yet to come' for global economy

Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·5 min read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its outlook for the global economy next year based on the effects of the war in Ukraine, global inflation that requires interest rate hikes and a slowdown in China.

“In short, the worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession,” IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas stated.

The IMF, which is the primary financial institution of the United Nations, now forecasts global growth will slow next year by 2.7% — down from 2.9% estimated back in July and down from the 3.2% growth projected this year.

Gourinchas said that there is about a 25% probability that global growth in 2023 could be at about 2% while there's a 10%-15% chance that actually output growth could be even lower than 1%.

“2% is a very low number," Gourinchas told Yahoo Finance Live. "We only had that about five times since 1970. And every time we had this, if you look, it's 1973 the oil price shock, 1981 and the Volcker disinflation, the 2008 financial crisis. They are all stuck in our collective memory as times of difficulties.”

HOBOKEN NJ - AUGUST 22: The sun illuminates the spire on top of the Empire State Building as storm clouds pass through New York City on August 22, 2022, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
The sun illuminates the spire on top of the Empire State Building as storm clouds pass through New York City on August 22, 2022, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

More than a third of the global economy is expected to contract this year or next, while the three largest economies — the United States, the European Union, and China — will continue to stall.

The IMF expects growth in the U.S. to clock in at 1.6% this year — 0.7% lower than its July forecast — and growth of 1% in 2023.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to destabilize the global economy, the IMF noted, leading to a severe energy crisis in Europe that’s sharply increasing costs of living and hurting the economy.

The IMF warns that the risk of monetary, fiscal, or financial policy miscalibration has risen sharply and financial markets are showing signs of stress. The IMF believes that over-tightening risks pushing the global economy into an unnecessarily harsh recession.

At the same time, the IMF noted that it’s important for countries to raise rates and bring inflation under control since front-loading rate hikes and aggressive monetary tightening is critical to keep long-term inflation expectations in check. Overall, the IMF endorsed the Federal Reserve’s approach to monetary policy.

“We are very comfortable with the monetary policy that is currently envisioned by the Federal Reserve and that is priced into markets,” Tobias Adrian, the IMF’s director of capital markets and monetary policy, told Yahoo Finance Live. “We think that this is what is needed in order to get inflation down. To get inflation down, you need to slow economic activity to some degree. Hopefully this will be a soft landing or even if it [were] to be a recession, it could be a shallow recession."

Adrian added that "we could see a more severe recession."

The IMF is forecasting global inflation to peak in late this year, but to remain elevated for longer than previously expected. The IMF sees inflation at 8.8% this year, then declining to 6.5% next year before decreasing to 4.1 percent by 2024.

“Inflation keeps going up still,” Gourinchas told Yahoo Finance Live. “I mean, we're expecting that it's going to peak soon and then start going down as a result in part of actions by central banks. But it's proven both more persistent, more elevated, and also broader.”

The IMF also warned that risks to the stability of the global financial system have “materially worsened.” The international body said market liquidity has deteriorated across key asset classes and that there is a heightened risk of rapid, disorderly repricing which could interact with — and be amplified by — pre-existing vulnerabilities and poor market liquidity.

The IMF’s Global Bank Stress Test showed that a scenario with an abrupt and sharp tightening of financial conditions would send the global economy into recession in 2023 amid high inflation.

And while the Bank of England intervened in government bond market for the second time in 24 hours to shore up its bond markets in the wake of rising interest rates and potential changes in fiscal policy, Adrian said that the IMF believes the UK’s situation is special to the UK and doesn’t see the potential for contagion, nor does the international body see similar activity else where at the moment.

“While the rise in interest rates has moved some degree with other interest rates," Adrian said, "interest rates tend to move together, we haven't seen a spillover in terms of market dysfunction. Most of the tightening has been done within orderly market conditions. ... Having said that, there is certainly a risk of disorderly tightening at some point.”

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester echoed that sentiment at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, saying that the Fed has to "look for vulnerabilities as we’re increasing rates and [as] globally a lot of central banks are raising rates. There’s no evidence of disorderly market functioning at present.”

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise; Gilts Tumble Amid UK Policy Confusion: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures rose and European stocks steadied as investors put aside concerns about the worsening global outlook, while UK bonds tumbled and the pound rose amid UK policy confusion.The yield on 30-year gilts rose above 5% for the first time since late September after the Bank of England confirmed its plan to end emergency bond purchases on Friday and a report showed the UK economy shrank unexpectedly in August. Sterling rallied more than 1% after a report from Politico that the gov

  • Black comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

    Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black fliers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their planes.

  • Apple stock doesn't scare this analyst despite global slowdown

    Apple is still Apple, argues one Wall Street analyst.

  • How to buy the dips when 'everybody's on the sidelines and scared': strategist

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre sits down with Fundstrat Managing Director and Global Head of Technical Strategy, Mark Newton, CMT, as they discuss buying dips.

  • Uber and Lyft stocks tank as Biden labor proposal shakes up gig economy that relies on contractors

    The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule on Tuesday that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, a change that is expected to shake up ride-hailing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers. Groups representing employers quickly criticized the rule. The proposal would require that workers be considered a company's employees, entitled to more benefits and legal protections than contractors, when they are "economically dependent" on the company.

  • Where consumers are cutting back amid record inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Rachelle Akuffo, Dave Briggs, and Seana Smith detail a new report highlighting what consumers have pulled back spending on amid inflation.

  • Bank of England insists again pensions help will end

    The Bank has reiterated its emergency bond-buying scheme will end on Friday, after reports it might be extended.

  • Bridgewater's Dalio warns of a 'perfect storm' for economy

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, said a "perfect storm" is forming that will spread economic pain as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates. "I don't know whether that's 4.5% or the economy could not take an interest rate much higher than that before it's going to be negative."

  • The stock market's 'nightmare' chart is already a reality: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

  • U.S. stock futures firm after Nasdaq hits 2-year low and traders await inflation data

    chronic concerns about the Fed continuing to hike interest rates, as it battles to crush inflation, had pushed stock benchmarks to fresh lows.

  • When will North Korea test a nuclear weapon?

    STORY: When will North Korea test a nuclear weapon? A flurry of missile launches this year has raised expectations Pyongyang could hold its seventh nuclear weapons test. Technical preparations have reportedly been completed in the underground tunnels at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test site, which has been shuttered since 2018. The question of timing - South Korean officials say – now lies in the hands of leader Kim Jong Un. [When would they test?] South Korean lawmakers – briefed by spies last month – say a possible test window could be between the Chinese Communist Party congress, which begins on October 16, and the US midterm elections on November 7. Other considerations that may guide Kim’s thinking are the COVID-19 situation in the country, local holidays… …changing events in the war in Ukraine… …or signalling from partners in China and Russia. [What would they test?] Analysts say Pyongyang could pivot to developing smaller tactical nukes on short-range missiles – for battlefields, not for cities. “I think the reason they are trying to carry out the seventh nuclear test is that they want to show the confidence that they can miniaturize nuclear weapons and load them onto missiles.” Making warheads smaller is also an advantage for North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBMs. Fitting multiple warheads inside a single missile, lets them strike several targets at once and confuse air defences. [More detectable missiles] North Korea is expanding its arsenal of missiles. And they’re harder to intercept or detect. Analysts say the state has successfully tested missiles launched from submerged barges in reservoirs. “It’s very threatening since we don’t know which reservoir it will fly from.” It also has a new train-based launch system, that looks like innocuously like a passenger car when it’s not set up. “It seems like they are making a lot of effort to develop a new platform to avoid detection. I think it means they are afraid of Korea-U.S. detection capacity.” The isolated country claimed this week, recent short-range missile tests were part of practice runs to wipe out South Korean military targets with nuclear warheads… …raising tensions on the Peninsula to levels not seen since Pyongyang’s last nuclear test in 2017. All this – point to Kim wanting to legitimize his weapons program, and put pressure on Washington when its hands are full with the war in Ukraine and with other crises.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • Chile Set to Slow Rate Hikes as Inflation Crests: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank will likely raise its benchmark interest rate by half of a percentage point Wednesday, toning down the pace of tightening as inflation begins its descent from a 30-year high.Twelve economists in a Bloomberg survey of 16 experts see policy makers raising borrowing costs to 11.25%, extending a cycle that’s added 10.25 percentage points to borrowing costs since July 2021. One expects an increase of 75 basis points, two predict a quarter-point increase and one for

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates rise to highest level since 2006

    Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year as the Federal Reserve pursues an aggressive path of interest rate hikes to bring down stubbornly high inflation. Those actions, designed to cool the economy sufficiently to curb price pressures, have weighed heavily on the interest-rate-sensitive housing sector as expectations for Fed tightening have led to a surge in Treasury yields. The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose by 6 basis points to 6.81% for the week ended Oct. 7 while the MBA's Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, fell 2.0% from a week earlier and is down roughly 69% from one year ago.

  • Novogratz: 'It doesn’t feel to me like the stock market low is in'

    The sell-off in crypto and other asset classes may have much further to go, warns one industry insider.

  • Did You Hear Those Calls for Capitulation? I Didn't Think So

    Let's look at why needing a Fed pivot is the new needing capitulation, and why no one wants stocks anymore.

  • Crypto exchange Bittrex settles $53M in sanctions charges with Treasury Department

    The enforcement actions are broken into a $24 million settlement with Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC) and a $29 million settlement with FinCEN.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders focus on inflation data, Fed rate hikes

    The year-over-year Producer Price Index, excluding food and energy, is expected to have risen 7.3% in September, the same as in August. The Consumer Price Index over the past 12 months is seen rising 8.1%, a bit slower than the previous 8.3% clip, according to economists polled by Reuters. The market expects the Fed to hike its benchmark overnight interest rate for a fourth straight time by 75 basis points at its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.

  • Amazon's Prime Day sale is full of huge savings on vacuums — over 70% off

    Don't miss out on your chance to save on some of the highest-rated vacuums on Amazon.