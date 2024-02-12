IMF holds talks in Kyiv on ongoing support to Ukraine’s economy

The International Monetary Fund team has commenced meetings in Kyiv with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and other partners to discuss ongoing support, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported on Feb. 12.

“The IMF team, led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the IMF’s European Department, begins meetings with Ukrainian authorities and other partners in Kyiv today,” said the IMF Resident Representative Vagram Stepanyan.

Discussions will focus on the economic policy objectives of the Ukrainian authorities and the challenges confronting the Ukrainian economy.

On Feb. 13, the IMF team will participate in the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukraine Capacity Building Fund, under IMF patronage. This gathering will convene Ukrainian authorities, development partners, and IMF staff to discuss priorities for enhancing Ukraine’s capacity and the IMF’s support for this crucial task.

Following these discussions, on Feb. 17, an IMF mission led by Gavin Gray will commence discussions with Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw as part of the third review of the IMF-supported Extended Fund Facility.

In December 2023, Ukraine received the third tranche of funding worth about $900 million from the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

As previously reported, the IMF disclosed the amount of funding Ukraine requires in 2024.

